Former Auburn Tiger Devan Cambridge transfers to Arizona State

The Cambridge brothers have found a new home at Arizona State.

Former Auburn small forward Devan Cambridge has transferred to Arizona State, per Jon Rothstein.

He played for the Tigers for three seasons before announcing his decision to transfer out of the program  days after Auburn lost to Miami in the NCAA Tournament.

Cambridge, a former three-star prospect, played high school ball in Phoenix, Arizona before committing to the Tigers in 2019. He will be joined by his brother, Desmond, at Arizona State. The two entered the portal around the same time and informed everyone that they were a "package deal" on social media.

During his three seasons at Auburn, Cambridge averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. His best season came in 2020, where he started 19 games for the Tigers and averaged 8.9 points.

Statistically, he progressed shooting free throws, but regressed shooting beyond the arc. The bouncy 6-foot-6 forward shot 34.2% from three during his freshman season, 28.7% during his sophomore season, and 22.1% in his junior season.

His athleticism was what made him a valuable asset to the Tigers. Cambridge grabbed 1.7 offensive rebounds per contest during this season. He also caught a number of ridiculous lobs and threw down some vicious dunks.

Arizona State went 14-17 this past season and finished eighth in the Pac-12. Their offense ranked 208th nationally according to KenPom. The Sun Devils could use the Cambridge brothers and their offensive game. Devan's brother Desmond averaged 16.4 points during his four-year collegiate career.

Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball player Devan Cambridge transfers to Arizona State

By Lance Dawe1 minute ago
