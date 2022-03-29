Skip to main content

Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler earn NABC awards

Auburn stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler earned some big time awards.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) bestowed two of its top NCAA Division I awards to Auburn All-Americans and on Tuesday.

Smith was voted as the NABC Freshman of the Year presented by Adidas, while Kessler was named the NABC Defensive Player of the Year presented by Marriott Bonvoy – both firsts in program history. The awards were voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I.

Earlier this month, the Tigers' dynamic frontcourt duo was selected to the NABC Division I All-America Teams – Smith on the second team and Kessler on the third team.

Smith, the SEC Freshman of the Year, averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds during his rookie season at Auburn. The 6-foot-10 forward had 14 games of 20-or-more points and recorded seven double-doubles. He broke the school's single-season freshman record for points (576) and 3-point field goals made (79).

Kessler, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, finished the season averaging 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, and his 155 blocks are the most in Division I – also a single-season record in the school record books. He turned in two triple-doubles this season, the most nationally, including 15 games with 5-or-more blocked shots.

Together, Smith and Kessler led Auburn to the SEC regular-season championship title, the program's first-ever No. 1 national ranking in both polls and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They were joined by Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, who earned NABC Division I Coach of the Year honors, and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, who was selected as both the NABC Division I Player of the Year and the NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year.

2021-22 NABC DIVISION I AWARDS
NABC Division I Coach of the Year – Tommy Lloyd, Arizona
NABC Division I Player of the Year – Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year – Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
NABC Freshman of the Year presented by Adidas – Jabari Smith Jr. Auburn
NABC Defensive Player of the Year presented by Marriott Bonvoy – Walker Kessler, Auburn

This is a release from Auburn Athletics.

 Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler earn NABC awards

By Lance Dawe1 minute ago
Auburn's Suni Lee reacts after her vault performance as Auburn Tigers gymnastics takes on Florida Gators at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators ended in a tie at 198.575.
News

Auburn will be the first site of ESPN's new ‘Gymnastics Countdown’ show

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Roger McCreary at Senior Bowl Practice on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in Mobile, AL .Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Roger McCreary is a great fit for the New England Patriots

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Eku Leota (55) pressures the quarterback at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeats Akron Zips 60-10.
Football

Podcast: Eku Leota talks all things Auburn football

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Auburn safety Eric Reed Jr. (24) fails to pull in the interception on a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) during Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Football

Auburn cornerback Eric Reed Jr. has reentered the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) looks to pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Latest NBA Mock Draft has two Auburn Tigers in the first round

By Lance DaweMar 28, 2022
Mar 24, 2022; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees during spring training at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Casy Mize primed for a big season with the Detroit Tigers

By Zac BlackerbyMar 28, 2022
Jarquez Hunter (27) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Podcasts

Podcast: Key injuries are impacting Auburn football's spring practice

By Zac BlackerbyMar 28, 2022