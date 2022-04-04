Skip to main content

Morehead State center Johni Broome enters the transfer portal

The talented center may be someone Auburn has their eyes on.

One of the biggest pieces for the Morehead State Eagles announced Monday afternoon that he was entering the transfer portal.

Johni Broome, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound sophomore averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks this past season. He was the leading scorer on a team that went 23-11. He scored 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting against Auburn in a 77-54 season-opening loss last November.

Broome would be a huge pickup for the Tigers as Auburn center Walker Kessler announced he would be entering the NBA Draft on Sunday afternoon. Kessler was the defensive player of the year. Broome would certainly fill in nicely with his 3.9 blocks per contest. He was a former three-star out of Tampa, Florida.

Of course, the Tigers just earned a commitment from five-star big man Yohan Traore, but if Broome receives interest from Auburn, it's worth noting that Traore could play at power forward while letting Broome work at center.

It could be argued that Auburn needs more help at small forward and shooting guard than anything else. KD Johnson took a dip in offensive efficiency this past season and Allen Flanigan needs some depth behind him at small forward. Chance Westry will provide solid minutes, but a look into the transfer portal to get a combo guard/forward would definitely benefit the Tigers. Someone Justin Powell-esque.

Nov 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) pressures Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
