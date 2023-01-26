Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn basketball falls to the Texas A&M Aggies

Auburn falls to the Texas A&M Aggies at home.

Auburn basketball no longer holds the nation's longest home-game win streak.

The Tigers (16-4, 6-2 SEC) fell at the hands of Texas A&M by a final score of 79-63 on Wednesday night. A hot start was quickly negated by a better performance from the Aggies. 

On this live edition of Locked On Auburn, we discuss what went wrong for Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers.

The live post-game shows are brought to you by Henry's Service Co. Reach out to them at 334-288-2700 for all of your HVAC and plumbing needs. License number #00021.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

