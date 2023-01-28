Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn basketball falls to West Virginia

Auburn basketball falls on the road.

The Auburn Tigers lost on the road against West Virginia.

Bruce Pearl and his Auburn basketball team traveled to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first game of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Auburn Tigers are coming off of a loss at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies. 

Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl (15th, 630) and West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins (2nd, 928) are among the Top 15 NCAA Division I active coaches with the most career wins.

The live post-game shows are brought to you by Henry's Service Co. Reach out to them at 334-288-2700 for all of your HVAC and plumbing needs. License number #00021.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Start date for Auburn football's spring practices

Auburn should move the ball more in 2023

Auburn cornerback commit adds fourth star

Derick Hall is projected as a first-round pick

A look at Auburn transfer DT's PFF numbers

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (4)
Basketball

Podcast: Auburn basketball falls to West Virginia

By Zac Blackerby
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Why did Charles Barkley choose to go to Auburn? Because 'they sucked'

By Lance Dawe
Wendell Green
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s loss to West Virginia

By Jeremy Robuck
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Butch Thompson, Auburn baseball focused on the next three weeks

By Lindsay Crosby
KD Johnson
Football

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the West Virginia Mountaineers

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

10 Auburn visitors we're most excited about this weekend

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) rolls out during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football schedules start of 2023 spring practice

By Lance Dawe
Auburn football helmet. Generic photo.
Recruiting

Several high profile recruits tweet out they will be visiting Auburn this weekend

By Lance Dawe