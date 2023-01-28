Podcast: Auburn basketball falls to West Virginia

The Auburn Tigers lost on the road against West Virginia.

Bruce Pearl and his Auburn basketball team traveled to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first game of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Auburn Tigers are coming off of a loss at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies.

Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl (15th, 630) and West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins (2nd, 928) are among the Top 15 NCAA Division I active coaches with the most career wins.

