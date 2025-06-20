3 Potential Breakout Stars for Auburn Tigers in 2025
SEC Media Days are just around the corner, signaling the rapid approach of the 2025 college football season. Before the Auburn Tigers kick off their season against Baylor on August 29, let’s take a look at some Tigers that could potentially have breakout seasons in 2025.
Damari Alston, RB, Senior
The Tigers have a stable of talented rushers to lean on as they look to fill the void left by new Los Angeles Ram Jarquez Hunter, who rushed for 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season on the Plains. Senior Damari Alston is the veteran leader of the pack and will get first crack at carrying the load.
Alston will have to fend off explosive junior Jeremiah Cobb and gifted newcomers, including UConn transfer Durell Robinson and true freshman Alvin Henderson, but after serving as Hunter’s primary backup for the past two seasons, he has the inside track to securing the lead back role.
Alston has rushed for 681 yards and five touchdowns in his time at Auburn, and he possesses plenty of burst and speed. He also packs a surprising amount of power and balance behind his 5-foot-9, 200-pound frame.
With upgrades to the offensive line and expected improvement in the passing game, Auburn’s rushing attack as a whole should face lighter boxes, and if Alston can hold off the rest of the pack, expect the senior to rush his way into being a household name.
Champ Anthony, CB, Junior
Champ Anthony was well on his way to a breakout season in 2024 before a ghastly broken leg against Arkansas on September 21 ended his season. In just three games, Anthony had hinted at rising stardom in the Tigers’ secondary, recording 12 tackles and three pass deflections.
After being limited in the spring, Anthony expects to be cleared for fall camp. If healthy, Anthony is expected to slot in at the starting nickel position. If he can return to his pre-injury form and pick up where he left off on the field, he should make an impact as a leader of a young and gifted Auburn defensive backfield.
Perry Thompson, WR, Sophomore
You didn’t think we would get out of this preseason chat without gushing over the heavily doted-upon Auburn receiving corps, did you?
Perry Thompson joined the Tigers as a member of the Freeze Four, the exceptional group of wideouts that signed with Auburn as part of the 2024 recruiting class. Thompson didn’t contribute as a freshman the way that media darling Cam Coleman or fellow true freshman Malcom Simmons did, but he did flash his immense athleticism in what little opportunity he did see, including a 70-yard touchdown reception against Alabama A&M. He finished 2024 with five receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown.
At 6-foot-3 and over 220 pounds, Thompson is a physical specimen with the speed to beat defenders over the top and the strength to make the tough, contested catches. He should slot in as a backup at one of the outside receiver positions, but with Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr. expected to line up across the formation, there should be plenty of opportunity on the outside for Thompson.
He will have to stave off talented newcomers in transfer Horatio Fields and freshman Sam Turner. But if he’s able to do so and can continue to build on a strong spring showing, then Thompson’s size and dynamic athleticism could lead to his becoming one of quarterback Jackson Arnold’s favorite targets.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have recruited extremely well the past two years, so there are plenty of candidates for young, talented players to make their mark in 2025.