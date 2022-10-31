Skip to main content

REPORT: Auburn fires offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, various position coaches

The Tigers are not waiting long to start cleaning house.
With four games left in the 2022 regular season, Auburn has not only fired head coach Bryan Harsin, but has also fired several other coaches and major staff members.

Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau has been let go alongside tight ends coach Brad Bedell. Associate AD/Football Chief of Staff Brad Larrondo and Director of Recruiting Darren Uscher have also been let go. All four were previously employed with Harsin at Boise State. 

Auburn Live was the first to report the news.

Other major staff members that have not been let go as of Monday afternoon include defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, offensive line coach Will Friend, special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni, defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, secondary coach Zac Etheridge, wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, and linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Schmedding is the lone Boise State coach who has currently been retained.

Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams has been named the interim head coach of the Tigers, according to several reports.

Various sources say that new athletic director John Cohen has targeted Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to replace Bryan Harsin. There have been no reports on who Auburn has officially contacted. There are, however, potential candidates.

Auburn travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State under Cadillac Williams' watch this Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. central time on ESPN2.

UPDATE: As of 4:45 p.m. central time, Auburn has also parted ways with General Manager/Director of Scouting and Development Drew Fabianich

Auburn Tigers offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau talks with Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
By Lance Dawe
