WATCH: Auburn football adds captain patches to jerseys of Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker, and Owen Pappoe

The Tigers are adding a new detail to their captains' jerseys this season.
Auburn captains Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker, and Owen Pappoe will be wearing captain patches on their jersey this season, per Auburn football's social media page.

A video of the patches being sewn on can be seen below.

Tight end John Samuel Shenker and EDGE Derick Hall are both first-time captains this season, whereas Owen Pappoe is a two-time captain, making him only the fourth player in Auburn history to achieve that status.

Shenker set an Auburn single-season record for most receptions and yards by a tight end in 2021. Hall has recorded 13 career sacks with the Tigers, including nine last season. He was voted a first-team preseason All-SEC team selection as well as a first-team Coaches All-SEC selection.

According to multiple outlets, Hall is a fringe first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Barring injury, Hall believes that he will break the Tigers' single-season sack record (12) this season.

Pappoe has 165 tackles over the course of 29 career games, and is on the preseason All-SEC third-team.According to Clint Richardson, an Auburn uniform researcher and self-proclaimed "uniform and aesthetic nerd," the Tigers have never worn captain patches before.

The Tigers kick off the season in less than two hours at 6 p.m. vs Mercer.

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin closes out the first Tiger Walk of the season prior to the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice Friday.Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Feb 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) celebrates his three-point basket in the fourth quarter Minnesota Timberwolves at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) sheds tacklers as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Catholic defeated Trinity 52-7.
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn football helmet at SEC Media Days.
