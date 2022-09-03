WATCH: Auburn football adds captain patches to jerseys of Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker, and Owen Pappoe

Auburn captains Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker, and Owen Pappoe will be wearing captain patches on their jersey this season, per Auburn football's social media page.

A video of the patches being sewn on can be seen below.

Tight end John Samuel Shenker and EDGE Derick Hall are both first-time captains this season, whereas Owen Pappoe is a two-time captain, making him only the fourth player in Auburn history to achieve that status.

Shenker set an Auburn single-season record for most receptions and yards by a tight end in 2021. Hall has recorded 13 career sacks with the Tigers, including nine last season. He was voted a first-team preseason All-SEC team selection as well as a first-team Coaches All-SEC selection.

According to multiple outlets, Hall is a fringe first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Barring injury, Hall believes that he will break the Tigers' single-season sack record (12) this season.

Pappoe has 165 tackles over the course of 29 career games, and is on the preseason All-SEC third-team.According to Clint Richardson, an Auburn uniform researcher and self-proclaimed "uniform and aesthetic nerd," the Tigers have never worn captain patches before.

The Tigers kick off the season in less than two hours at 6 p.m. vs Mercer.

