Arizona State OL Ben Scott is visiting Auburn today

According to a report from Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, a former three-year starter for the Arizona State Sun Devils Ben Scott is on Auburn's campus today.

Scott played center for the Sun Devils across 704 snaps this past season.

While Arizona State finished across the bottom of most offensive stats in the Pac-12, Scott was seen as one of the better parts of the offensive line.

Other members of the Arizona State offensive line have entered the portal. Scott joined that trend on December 8th.

Auburn lost longtime center Nick Brahms before the start of the season. Backup Tate Johnson suffered an injury during the season and Brandon Council took over the position. With Brahms and Council no longer on the team due to running out of eligibility, the Tigers will be looking for an experienced big man to anchor the offensive line.

Scott is listed at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds. He scored a 61.4 offensive grade according to PFF. His highest grade came as a 64.8 pass-blocking grade. His lowest was a 60.5 run-blocking grade according to PFF.

His best season came in 2021. He earned a 73.9 offensive PFF grade.

Auburn has hired Jake Thornton from Ole Miss to be High Freeze's offensive line coach. He has found some early success on the recruiting trail. Perhaps it will extend into landed portal targets for the Tigers.

