Skip to main content
A brief history of Auburn Head Coach hires and how the new era of CFB changes this years hire

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

A brief history of Auburn Head Coach hires and how the new era of CFB changes this years hire

The Tigers look to hire a coach and it needs to finish soon to stay competitive.

The history of Auburn Football head coaches since 1980 has been fruitful producing seven SEC championships and one national championship.

Following the 1980 season, Pat Dye was named the head coach for Auburn on January 4th, 1981. He remained the coach for 11 years and was succeeded by Terry Bowden. On December 17th, 1992, Terry Bowden was named the 23rd coach in Auburn history. Bowden was the coach for just five seasons before resigning.

The Tommy Tuberville era began with a mid-season hire, on October 2nd, 1998. He was hired away from the Ole Miss Rebels, a situation many Auburn fans want to happen again with current Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Tuberville assumed coaching duties following the 1998 season and coached for 11 years. He finished with a record of 85-40. 

The next hire, Gene Chizik, was maligned by fans, and when he was announced he received a rude welcome party on the Auburn-Opelika Airport tarmac. The booing that occurred in December of 2008, eventually turned into cheers as he won a National Championship with the help of Auburn great Cam Newton and his eventual successor, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.

Jan 10, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Gene Chizik (right) celebrates with the Coaches' Trophy after the 2011 BCS National Championship game against the Oregon Ducks at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Tigers defeated the Ducks 22-19. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Chizik was replaced following a 3-9 2012 season. 

Gus Malzahn was mentioned before and was announced as the new coach on December 4th, 2012. Eight years later Malzahn would be fired. His successor, Bryan Harsin, was hired on December 22, 2020.

With the recent firing of Harsin, Auburn faces yet another coaching search. The new age of college football with the introduction of NIL, early signing day, and the transfer portal requires swift action to maintain and improve a team's roster. With a history of late hires, the program needs to hire quickly to remain a top-tier competitor in the SEC. 

The task that athletic director John Cohen and University president Chris Roberts remains difficult but they know one thing, a fast hire equals a more efficient turnaround for the program. The season for the Tigers ends after the Iron Bowl on November 26th. The transfer portal window begins on December 5th, the nine-day gap will be incredibly important for the future of the Auburn program.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Marcus Bragg will face his former team this weekend

Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

John Cohen
Football

A brief history of Auburn Head Coach hires and how the new era of CFB changes this years hire

By Jack Singley
Chance Westry in his Auburn basketball debut vs Winthrop.
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball's win vs Winthrop

By Jeremy Robuck
Chance Westry makes his Auburn basketball debut.
Basketball

WATCH: Chance Westry drops a dime to Dylan Cardwell

By Andrew Stefaniak
Zep Jasper hits a three to start the game vs Winthrop.
Basketball

WATCH: Zep Jasper drains a three for the Tiger's first points of the game

By Andrew Stefaniak
Johni Broome blocking a shot for Auburn basketball vs South Florida
Basketball

Johni Broome scores his 1,000th point

By Zac Blackerby
Chance Westry makes his Auburn basketball debut.
Basketball

LOOK: Auburn basketball, Chance Westry warms up vs Winthrop

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn in the NFL: Darius Slayton and Rudy Ford both have massive games

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers mascot celebrates during the third quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Betting odds released for Auburn vs Western Kentucky

By Andrew Stefaniak