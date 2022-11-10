Auburn coaching hot board V3: Candidates are rising, falling as we approach season's end

Record at Liberty: 34-12

Overall Record: 75-44

Head coaching experience: Lambuth, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Liberty

Other experience: Ole Miss (TE), Arkansas State (OC)

Hugh Freeze has well documented baggage that comes with him wherever he goes. However, that has not stopped many from pointing out that he has won everywhere he has coached, and currently has the Flames (a program that has only been at the D-I level for four and a half seasons) inside the AP Top 25. He is also one of three college coaches to have ever beaten Nick Saban in back-to-back years (Ole Miss, 2014-15). He just traveled to Arkansas and beat the Razorbacks with his third-string quarterback.

According to several past reports, Freeze wanted the job a while back and still wants it now - even though he signed an extension with Liberty just a week ago, Freeze would be willing to come to Auburn if they came knocking.

I mean, just look at his postgame comments after winning against Arkansas... with his third-string quarterback. That should tell you enough.

“I don’t know that Auburn wants me. I have no clue,” Freeze said in a postgame press conference after going on the road and beating the Razorbacks last weekend. “I know this: I have won everywhere I’ve been and my staff and kids have turned programs fast. It’s our culture that we instill. I know we do that and the proof is in the pudding.”