Auburn coaching hot board V3: Candidates are rising, falling as we approach season's end

Hype has risen and fallen around some of the names tied to the Tigers' coaching vacancy.
As the season winds down, Auburn's search for a new head coach heats up.

Our board has not changed much since last edit, but the rumors and hype surrounding certain candidates have.

Here's a look at the updated board.

Hugh Freeze - Liberty

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Record at Liberty: 34-12

Overall Record: 75-44

Head coaching experience: Lambuth, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Liberty

Other experience: Ole Miss (TE), Arkansas State (OC)

Hugh Freeze has well documented baggage that comes with him wherever he goes. However, that has not stopped many from pointing out that he has won everywhere he has coached, and currently has the Flames (a program that has only been at the D-I level for four and a half seasons) inside the AP Top 25. He is also one of three college coaches to have ever beaten Nick Saban in back-to-back years (Ole Miss, 2014-15). He just traveled to Arkansas and beat the Razorbacks with his third-string quarterback.

According to several past reports, Freeze wanted the job a while back and still wants it now - even though he signed an extension with Liberty just a week ago, Freeze would be willing to come to Auburn if they came knocking.

I mean, just look at his postgame comments after winning against Arkansas... with his third-string quarterback. That should tell you enough.

“I don’t know that Auburn wants me. I have no clue,” Freeze said in a postgame press conference after going on the road and beating the Razorbacks last weekend. “I know this: I have won everywhere I’ve been and my staff and kids have turned programs fast. It’s our culture that we instill. I know we do that and the proof is in the pudding.”

Dan Lanning, Oregon

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on from the sidelines against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Record at Oregon: 7-1

Overall Record: 7-1

Head coaching experience: Oregon

Other experience: Pittsburgh (GA), Arizona State (GA/RC), Sam Houston State (DB), Alabama (GA), Memphis (ILB), Georgia (DC/OLB)

Lanning is a first-year head coach that holds a lot of promise. He oversaw one of the best defenses of the 21st century at Georgia before moving to Oregon in the offseason. He picked up a quarterback and offensive coordinator with Auburn ties (Bo Nix, Kenny Dillingham) and has produced one of the best offenses in the entire nation.

Since the blowout loss to his former team in the season opener, Lanning's squad has gotten progressively better - and has torn through the Pac-12 slate thus far. He picked up six five-star commitments during his time at Georgia and has a solid recruiting track record. He produced two top-three defensive units with the Bulldogs and has all the things an SEC school would want - league experience, two national titles as GA and DC, recruiting talent, and the proven ability to develop talent.

Despite the pushback from Lanning himself about a move to Auburn, our sources continue to tell there is contact between the university and Lanning. Now, whether or not this is a play to get a contract extension from the Ducks or not is not known.

And no, the $14 million dollar buyout is not going to make Auburn shy away. They've got the money to get anyone that they want.

Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Record at Ole Miss: 23-9

Overall Record: 84-42

Head coaching experience: Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss

Other experience: Fresno State (assistant), Colorado State (GA), Jacksonville Jaguars (DQC), USC (TE, WR, PGC, OC), Alabama (OC/QB)

Kiffin is one of the main candidates at the top of Auburn's target list, and will remain there until the end of the season when the Tigers can finally go after him. He has mastered the transfer portal with the Rebels and would immediately provide a boost to Auburn's relatively thin roster.

He's one of the best offensive minds in the game and has a Twitter game that is unrivaled. Kiffin has made a couple of public remarks about the position but has not fully shut down the possibility of coming to the Plains. He was reportedly interested in the position back in 2020 and may find interest in Auburn now.

It's also evident that Auburn can afford to pay him much more than Ole Miss can. The question is, does the university want to invest that much in a coach that has never stayed at one school for longer than four seasons? What does the university's long-term plan look like with Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC in 2025? 

Jeff Grimes - Baylor

Jeff Grimes

Overall Record: 0-0

Head coaching experience: NONE

Other experience: Rice (GA), Texas A&M (GA), Hardin-Simmons (OL), Boise State (OL), Arizona State (OL), BYU (OL), Colorado (AHC/OL), Auburn (OL), Virginia Tech (OL), LSU (OL), BYU (OC), Baylor (OC/TE)

Grimes has the SEC connection as well as the Auburn ties - but he's never been a head coach before. Schematically, he's a versatile play-caller that has seen success in his two stops as OC. One would assume Grimes would immediately improve the offensive line play, but outside of his interesting scheme and strength in the trenches, there's not a lot to go off of here, especially considering he's never been a head coach anywhere.

Deion Sanders - Jackson State

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders gets his team's attention during the Southern Heritage Classic NCAA college football game against Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

Record at Jackson State: 23-5

Overall Record: 23-5

Head coaching experience: Jackson State

Other experience: Trinity Christian High School (OC)

Sanders has proven that in the NIL era of college football, anyone can recruit anyone to play anywhere. After earning the commitment of Travis Hunter (No. 1 overall player in the 2022 recruiting cycle, highest-ranked prospect to ever commit to a HBCU or an FCS program) national attention surrounding the Tigers skyrocketed, with discussions about Deion's potential as a head coach forming quickly.

Even before the Auburn job opened up there were several national media outlets that were calling for Prime Time to make his way down to the Plains. ESPN, The Athletic, and Fox Sports media members all suggested that the Tigers take a look at him.

While it is clear that Sanders does provide an insane amount of potential for recruiting, NIL, and overall attention, there is pause about whether or not he is ready to coach at the D-I level. The hype around Sanders' name has died down over the last week or so, but do not count him out yet.

Football

