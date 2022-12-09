Updated Auburn football defensive coordinator hot board

There's not a lot of information coming out of the Auburn camp in regards to coordinator hires right now.

The Tigers have been relatively quiet since the hiring of head coach Hugh Freeze. We've been adding names to our coordinator hot boards, but since things have gone quiet, we see no reason to build upon what we already have.

We've removed Alabama DB coach Charles Kelly from the list, as he is expected to become the next defensive coordinator at Colorado.

Here's a look at Auburn's three biggest candidates right now.

Zach Arnett - Mississippi State

Arnett has piloted one of the most successful SEC defenses over the last three seasons for the Bulldogs. He's considered a riser in the industry. His 2019 defense at San Diego State was a top ten unit nationally.

Although he is probably looking to make a move up as a head coach in the near future, Arnett would be a solid choice.

Travis Williams - UCF

Former player? Check. Former position coach? Check. Former Co-DC? Check. Experience as a true DC? Also check.

Auburn fans would likely be thrilled with this hire. Proving he can coach a solid defense at UCF has done wonders for his potential to move up in the coaching ranks.

Tony Gibson - NC State

After spending five seasons at West Virginia as DC, Gibson moved over to NC State in 2019. All four of his defenses with the Wolfpack have finished in the top half of the ACC. Most notably, he's statistically improved with every year, having finished in the top 25 in total defense the past two seasons.

Gibson has been around the block, and would be an intriguing hire from an X's and O's standpoint. Recruiting may be a question mark.

