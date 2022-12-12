Auburn expected to hire former Baylor DC Ron Roberts

Auburn is expected to hire former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Roberts, who came over with Dave Aranda when Aranda got the Baylor job in early 2020, served as DC for two seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette. Aranda previously served under Roberts when the latter was the head coach at Delta State in 2007.

His defense at Baylor led the Big 12 in run defense in 2021 and was No. 3 this year, BU led the conference in turnovers gained last year and was No. 4 this season. He was fired by the Bears. following their disappointing 6-6 campaign this season. The Bears finished 52nd, 28th, and 55th nationally in yards per play during his three years.

According to reports, the Arkansas Razorbacks were also targeting Roberts to replace defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who left to become head coach at UNLV.

Roberts also has experience as a head coach, going a combined 89-45 in 11 seasons with Delta State and Southeastern Louisiana. This will be his second Power Five job

