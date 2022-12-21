Auburn Twitter reacts to the Tigers flipping Keldric Faulk

This summer, the Tigers pursued hard after four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, but he inevitably chose Florida State on July 5th.

After the changing of guard at head coach, there was some steam that the Tigers might be able to flip Faulk, and they did just that on early signing day.

Landing Faulk brings the Tigers inside the top 20 at the number 19 spot in the class rankings.

It's truly quite amazing what Coach Freeze has done on the recruiting trail in his short time on the Plains.

Faulk is a dynamic pass rusher that has the perfect mix of speed and power to be an opposing quarterback's worst nightmare.

There is a high probability that Faulk will see a lot of playing time in his true freshman season, as he plays a position of need on this roster.

Faulk also plays basketball in high school and displays an unbelievable amount of athleticism on both the court and the field.

Faulk is a great football player who could be the Tiger's sack leader for years.

Let's take a look at how excited Auburn Twitter was that the Tigers flipped Faulk from Florida State.

Related Stories

Auburn lands Vandy EDGE transfer

QB Hank Brown commits to Auburn

Izavion Miller decommits from Ole Miss

JC Hart could wear two at Auburn

Who were Auburn's top 10 players on offense per PFF?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch