Auburn is the top program in terms of recruiting potential

The Athletic's Ari Wasserman ranked Auburn the best for recruiting potential out of the coaching carousel.

Auburn was ranked as the number-one job that had opened up during this season, in terms of recruiting potential.

The top five consisted of big-time power five programs, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, and soon-to-be power five Cincinnati.

The reasons for Auburn being number one are self-explanatory, they were the only school in the SEC to open up and they have the highest historical ceiling, winning two national championships.

The tradition at Auburn has been excellent recruiting over the past decade-plus. Under Tommy Tuberville, Gene Chizik, and Gus Malzahn, Auburn had an average recruiting ranking of 12th in the nation over that two-decade span. The Bryan Harsin administration, though not bad recruiters, led Auburn to the 18th and 21st ranked classes, a definite letdown for Tigers fans.

With the hiring of new Head Coach, Hugh Freeze, Auburn will look to justify the number one ranking and turn around recent recruiting lows, by excelling in the transfer portal and trying to improve a very poor high school recruiting class, that was recruited by the last staff under Bryan Harsin.

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Pre-game huddle with Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Football

By Jack Singley
