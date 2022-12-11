Skip to main content

DB Colton Hood commits to the Auburn Tigers.

Former Michigan State commit Colton Hood has committed to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn has added another defensive back to the list of 2023 commitments. 

Despite being committed to the Michigan State Spartans since September 5th, Colton Hood has announced that he is now committed to the Auburn Tigers. 

The McDonough, GA native announced his decommitment via his personal Twitter account on Saturday. This all happened while Hood was visiting the Auburn Tigers. 

"MSU will always have a place in my heart and I will love and cherish everyone I met on staff and in the city," Hood said while making the announcement. "I believe this is what's best for me and my family and I hope that you all can respect my decision."

The 6-foot, 170-pound 3-star defensive back knows Auburn well. His uncle Roderick Hood started in 18 games during his time on the Plains.

Hood joins Terrance Love as the other defensive back currently in the Auburn 2023 class. 

Early signing day is later this month on December 21st. 

Calvary's Jake Merklinger runs toward the sideline to avoid Eagle's Landing's Colton Hood after making an interception during Friday night's game.
