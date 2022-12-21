Kayin Lee flips and signs with the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers pull off another flip.

Talented 4-star cornerback Kayin Lee is signing with the Auburn Tigers despite being committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since June.

The Georgia native elected to stay south and play for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers. According to 247Sports, both Zac Ethridge and Wesley McGriff were involved in Lee's recruitment to Auburn.

He officially visited Auburn on December 2nd and it must have been enough for the Tigers to land the talented standout cornerback.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, his size, and physical ability should allow him to get on the field early for the Tigers. Many see him as a future NFL player. His 4.4-forty speed paired with his desire to play physically will create a strong combination in coverage.

Auburn's 2023 class is filled with a lot of talent. Safeties Terrance Love and Sylvester Smith are versatile backs with a ton of range. Corners Colton Hood and JC Hart are both long defenders that we can expect to see on the outside.

