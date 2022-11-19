The Auburn Tigers beat Western Kentucky 41-17

Auburn beats Western Kentucky 41-17 to end their home schedule on a high note.

This makes Coach Carnell Williams 2-1 in the games he has coached this season.

Now the Tigers will focus their minds on rival Alabama as they look to win the Iron Bowl and become bowl eligible.

41-17 Auburn 5:52 4Q Eric Starling/Auburn Daily The Hilltoppers have put in a new quarterback. Dylan Brooks records a sack for the Tigers. Hayden Brice the senior sacks the quarterback and that will do it, the Tigers win 41-17. 34-17 Auburn 7:48 3Q Eric Starling/Auburn Daily DJ JAMES pick six. Auburn leads 41-17. Wow this game has taken a turn in the Tigers favor. 27-17 Auburn 1:08 3Q Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn will kick it away with a ten point lead. Auburn makes another stop and the Hilltoppers will punt it away. A Koy Moore drop will lead to a Tiger punt. The Hilltoppers have moved the ball into Tiger territory. It is fourth and 23 the Hilltoppers are deciding whether or not to go for it or attempt a field goal. They will go for it on fourth and 23. Turnover on downs. The Tigers will get the ball back with great field position. Auburn Touchdown! Jarquez Hunter takes it 40 yards to the house. Auburn leads 34-17. 20-17 Auburn 7:17 3Q Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn will kick it back to the Hilltoppers with a three point lead. Auburn makes the stop. The Tigers will get the ball back. Touchdown Auburn! Tank Bigsby takes it to the house from 35 yards out. Auburn leads 27-17. 17-17 15:00 3Q Austin Perrymann/AU Athletics Auburn will receive the second half kickoff looking to retake the lead. The Tigers go three and out and punt it back to the Hilltoppers. Jaylin Simpson intercepts the pass to get the ball back to the Tigers. Auburn has to capitalize on this opportunity. The Tigers can't capitalize. They go three and out and will punt it back to the Hilltoppers. The Tigers get a much needed stop. The offense will get another shot at it. Back to back good runs have Auburn set up in Hilltopper territory. Ashford connects with Johnson for a huge gain. This will set up the Tigers first and goal. A fumbled snap stalls the drive. Auburn will settle for a field goal try. The kick is good Auburn leads 20-17. 17-10 Auburn 4:35 2Q Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics The Tigers will get the ball back up seven. The Tiger drive stalls and they will punt it to the Hilltoppers. DJ James just dropped a sure fire interception. That one hurts. Western Kentucky has move it into Auburn territory. Western Kentucky scores. We will head to half with the game tied 17-17. Rough ending to the half for the Tigers. 17-3 Auburn 7:21 2Q Eric Starling/Auburn Daily The Tigers will boot it away with a big lead. A big play and a unnecessary roughness penalty will set up the Hilltoppers in the red zone. Western Kentucky scores and cuts the Tiger lead to seven. They are reviewing to make sure the receiver caught the pass. The touchdown stands. 10-3 Auburn 10:36 2Q Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn will get the ball back with a seven point lead. The Tigers have moved the ball into WKU territory. Jarquez Hunter connects with Koy Moore for a touchdown. Yes you read that correctly. They are reviewing to make sure Moore completed the catch. After review the touchdown stands. Coach Williams drew up a beautiful trick play there. Auburn leads 17-3. 10-0 Auburn 0:35 1Q Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn kicks it to the Hilltoppers with a ten point lead. On fourth and eight the Hilltoppers will punt it back to the Tigers. A great return sets up the Tigers with great field possession. A sack stalls the Auburn drive. The Tigers will punt it back to Western Kentucky. Western Kentucky has moved the ball into the red zone. The Tigers make the stop and the Hilltoppers will settle for a field goal try. The kick is good. Auburn still leads 10-3. 7-0 Auburn 7:16 1Q Eric Starling/Auburn Daily The Tigers will kick it away with a seven point lead. The Hilltoppers go for it on fourth down and the Tigers get the stop. Auburn will get the ball back with good field position. Ashford connects with Brandon Frazier to pick up the first down. Great play from the big tight end. The Auburn drive stalls and they will settle for a long field goal try. McPherson nails it and the Tigers go ahead 10-0. 0-0 15:00 1Q Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn will kick the ball away to the Hilltoppers. After driving down the field the Hilltoppers will have to settle for a field goal try. The field goal is missed and the Tigers will take over. Bigsby is stopped short of the marker on a screen pass. The Tigers will keep the offense on the field for fourth down. Robby Ashford connects with Shedrick Jackson to pick up the first down. On third and ten Ashford connects with true freshman Jay Fair to pick up the first down. The Tigers have it first and goal from the one. Touchdown Auburn! Tank Bigsby runs it in for the one yard score. Auburn leads 7-0.

Series history

Auburn leads the all-time series vs Western Kentucky 2-0. The two teams first met in Jordan Hare Stadium in 2003 and the Tigers won 48-3. Two years later, Auburn won the most recent battle between the teams in 2005 and won 37-14.

Fun fact

From Auburn's release, in games against current members of Conference USA, the Tigers are 36-7-1 overall and 34-4-1 at home. That includes contests against UAB (1-0), Florida Atlantic (2-0), Louisiana Tech (12-0-1), North Texas (1-0), Rice (0-2), Southern Miss (18-5), and Western Kentucky (2-0). The most recent matchup was a 24-13 Auburn home win over Southern Miss in 2018.

Must Read Stories

Auburn Tiger Walk photo gallery

Auburn updates the depth chart vs Western Kentucky

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Three-star QB commits to Auburn

Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list

National show host predicts Auburn's next head coach

Auburn's NIL collective is way ahead of Ole Miss

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch