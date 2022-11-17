Skip to main content

The NIL collective at Auburn is 'ten times what it is at Ole Miss,' according to ESPN's Chris Low

The Tigers' NIL game has strengthened. It could be what draws Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

What was once considered an area of deficiency is now considered a strength on the Plains.

Auburn's NIL collective On To Victory has made massive strides over the last few months and is now primed for when a new head coach to take the reins.

As of right now, most believe that next head coach will be Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin.

ESPN's Chris Low joined The Next Round on Thursday morning to discuss Kiffin and why he could be making a move to the Plains soon.

According to Low, it's all about resources.

"The NIL collective at Auburn is ten times what it is at Ole Miss," Low said. "That's why I think, ultimately, Lane would go."

According to reports, the Tigers have over $13 million dollars saved up in their university-partnered collective On To Victory. The Grove, the biggest non-official collective the Rebels have, has a little over four-thousand members. According to one staffer, the growth is not where it needs to be in order for Ole Miss to be competitive.

On top of the strength of Auburn's NIL collective, the Tigers have an upper hand in state law. The state of Mississippi cannot provide state employees a contract longer than four and a half years. With Kiffin's contract coming to an end soon, he could be looking for a larger deal that would keep him in one place longer.

As the end of the season draws closer, it seems more likely that Auburn will be that place.

"I don't think any deal has been broken with anybody at this point," Low said. "I think there have been some preliminary discussions with representatives from both sides. But that's why ultimately I think Lane would go, not because he doesn't like Ole Miss, but because he sees that opportunity at Auburn with that NIL collective. That gives him - or any coach - the best chance to win at the highest level."

A look at Lane Kiffin's resume:

Record at Ole Miss: 23-10

Overall Record: 84-43

Head coaching experience: Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss

Other experience: Fresno State (assistant), Colorado State (GA), Jacksonville Jaguars (DQC), USC (TE, WR, PGC, OC), Alabama (OC/QB)

Kiffin is the top candidate on Auburn's target list, and will remain there until the end of the season when the Tigers can finally go after him. He has mastered the transfer portal with the Rebels and would immediately provide a boost to Auburn's relatively thin roster.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Marcus Bragg will face his former team this weekend

Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

The crowds have arrived for the first Tiger Walk of the season before the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

The NIL collective at Auburn is 'ten times what it is at Ole Miss,' according to ESPN's Chris Low

By Lance Dawe
Sydney Shaw vs Georgia Tech 11/16/2022
Basketball

Heartbreak at the Nev: Tigers Drop Heartbreaker to Georgia Tech 57-51

By Harrison Tarr
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against the Furman Paladins in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Football

Auburn football coach hot board: Is Clemson's Dabo Swinney entering the mix?

By Lance Dawe
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Wendell Green Jr. drains one from Opelika

By Andrew Stefaniak
Enyce Sledge (90) walking out into the fourth quarter during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Austin/Auburn Tigers
Football

The Tigers dropped in the ESPN FPI rankings after beating Texas A&M

By Andrew Stefaniak
Johni Broome
Basketball

Auburn fans dropped some great memes after defeating Winthrop

By Andrew Stefaniak
John Cohen
Football

A brief history of Auburn Head Coach hires and how the new era of CFB changes this years hire

By Jack Singley
Chance Westry in his Auburn basketball debut vs Winthrop.
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball's win vs Winthrop

By Jeremy Robuck