The NIL collective at Auburn is 'ten times what it is at Ole Miss,' according to ESPN's Chris Low

What was once considered an area of deficiency is now considered a strength on the Plains.

Auburn's NIL collective On To Victory has made massive strides over the last few months and is now primed for when a new head coach to take the reins.

As of right now, most believe that next head coach will be Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin.

ESPN's Chris Low joined The Next Round on Thursday morning to discuss Kiffin and why he could be making a move to the Plains soon.

According to Low, it's all about resources.

"The NIL collective at Auburn is ten times what it is at Ole Miss," Low said. "That's why I think, ultimately, Lane would go."

According to reports, the Tigers have over $13 million dollars saved up in their university-partnered collective On To Victory. The Grove, the biggest non-official collective the Rebels have, has a little over four-thousand members. According to one staffer, the growth is not where it needs to be in order for Ole Miss to be competitive.

On top of the strength of Auburn's NIL collective, the Tigers have an upper hand in state law. The state of Mississippi cannot provide state employees a contract longer than four and a half years. With Kiffin's contract coming to an end soon, he could be looking for a larger deal that would keep him in one place longer.

As the end of the season draws closer, it seems more likely that Auburn will be that place.

"I don't think any deal has been broken with anybody at this point," Low said. "I think there have been some preliminary discussions with representatives from both sides. But that's why ultimately I think Lane would go, not because he doesn't like Ole Miss, but because he sees that opportunity at Auburn with that NIL collective. That gives him - or any coach - the best chance to win at the highest level."

A look at Lane Kiffin's resume:

Record at Ole Miss: 23-10

Overall Record: 84-43

Head coaching experience: Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss

Other experience: Fresno State (assistant), Colorado State (GA), Jacksonville Jaguars (DQC), USC (TE, WR, PGC, OC), Alabama (OC/QB)

Kiffin is the top candidate on Auburn's target list, and will remain there until the end of the season when the Tigers can finally go after him. He has mastered the transfer portal with the Rebels and would immediately provide a boost to Auburn's relatively thin roster.

