Skip to main content

National sports show host makes bold prediction on Auburn, Lane Kiffin

Blain Crain of Crain & Company has a bold prediction for Lane Kiffin and Auburn.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Talk surrounding Lane Kiffin and a potential move to Auburn has reached a melting point.

The Rebels' head coach has yet to publicly comment on the rumors surrounding his connection to the Tigers. As the season winds down, there seem to be more and more reports of momentum behind a deal being struck.

Now some media members are taking shots at timeline predictions.

Blain Crain of Crain & Company tweeted out Thursday morning that "Lane Kiffin will announce after egg bowl that he will be the next coach at Auburn."

It's unclear as to whether this is an assumption, grounded prediction, or a clout-chasing tweet. Based on the information at hand, it does seem likely that Kiffin will be the Tigers' coach come end of the season.

If this is a real leak, it could cause damage to the process of hiring Kiffin away from the Rebels.

If it's not, it's still a confusing tweet to just throw out there, considering nothing from a valid source has confirmed the timeline of Kiffin's hire - or if he's even being hired.

"I don't think any deal has been broken with anybody at this point," ESPN's Chris Low said in a recent interview. "I think there have been some preliminary discussions with representatives from both sides."

"Discussions with representatives" is all that has been reported in the case of Oregon's Dan Lanning, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, etc. Nothing has been made official.

Crain could end up being right, but right now there's not much to go off of that would make the prediction accurate as of cupcake week.

Auburn takes on Western Kentucky this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. central time on SEC Network.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Marcus Bragg will face his former team this weekend

Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

National sports show host makes bold prediction on Auburn, Lane Kiffin

By Lance Dawe
The crowds have arrived for the first Tiger Walk of the season before the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

The NIL collective at Auburn is 'ten times what it is at Ole Miss,' according to ESPN's Chris Low

By Lance Dawe
Sydney Shaw vs Georgia Tech 11/16/2022
Basketball

Heartbreak at the Nev: Tigers Drop Heartbreaker to Georgia Tech 57-51

By Harrison Tarr
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against the Furman Paladins in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Football

Auburn football coach hot board: Is Clemson's Dabo Swinney entering the mix?

By Lance Dawe
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Wendell Green Jr. drains one from Opelika

By Andrew Stefaniak
Enyce Sledge (90) walking out into the fourth quarter during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Austin/Auburn Tigers
Football

The Tigers dropped in the ESPN FPI rankings after beating Texas A&M

By Andrew Stefaniak
Johni Broome
Basketball

Auburn fans dropped some great memes after defeating Winthrop

By Andrew Stefaniak
John Cohen
Football

A brief history of Auburn Head Coach hires and how the new era of CFB changes this years hire

By Jack Singley