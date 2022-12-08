Four-star QB Marcel Reed taking official visit to Auburn

Marcel Reed, a four-star quarterback in the 2023 class, is taking an official visit to Auburn this weekend, per Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound QB from Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tennessee) is currently committed to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. He's the No. 288 player nationally and the No. 17 quarterback in the 2023 class according to the 247 Sports composite.

Scouting Report:

Over the last two seasons, Reed completed 54% of his passes with 27 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

- Described as an "Active mover, demonstrates some quick twitch movement ability to extend plays within the pocket."

- Film shows Reed has the ability to extend plays both within and outside the pocket.

- True dual threat. Not particularly fast but chooses his spots well. Reminiscent of past Hugh Freeze QBs and their running style.

- Shows beautiful touch on downfield passes, strong arm but not overwhelming. Has to put his entire body into longer throws (both vertically and horizontally)... mechanically looks a little awkward but gets the job done.

- Smooth delivering on the run. An entertaining, explosive player that extends plays.

- Footwork is not there. Very heel-clicky, does not have a consistent base. Dropback does not have a consistent landing point, does not deliver balls with his feet set consistently.

