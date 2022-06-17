Skip to main content

Auburn football's offense predicted to be better in 2022

The Auburn Tigers should be able to produce more on offense this season.

The Auburn offense held the Tigers back at times last year during Bryan Harsin's first year on The Plains. 

The defense is expected to once again be the strength of this team but there are plenty of reasons to think that the unit will be better this season. 

Saturday Down South believes that Auburn will be better on offense in multiple ways in the second year of the Harsin era. With a new quarterback and new coordinator, perhaps it will provide the reboot that it needed to help the Tigers take a step forward. 

The website broke down the offense into four categories: passing game, running game, kicking game, and overall. 

Saturday Down South writer Kieth Farner predicted Auburn to be better in the passing game, running game, and overall. He expects Auburn's kicking game to get worse. 

It's easy to see how the passing game could improve. There's a lot of talk about the quarterback change and if Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford, or TJ Finley could bring more pop or stability to the offense but the possible improvement at the wide receiver position is where there could be a real jump in production. 

The rushing game should take a natural step forward with Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter taking a natural step forward. Improvement in the passing game and running game if obviously going to make the overall offense better. 

Predicting the kicking game to be worse in an interesting take. The Tigers should have Anders Carlson back in time from his ACL injury. His accuracy was not at the level many expected last year and it's easy to see how he could return to form. 

As far as the Tigers in the return game, Nehemiah Pritchett, Jay Fair, and company will need to find a way to house a few kicks for Auburn throughout the season. 

