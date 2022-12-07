Auburn football offensive coordinator hot board: Candidates to watch

December rolls on, and Auburn still has not found its offensive coordinator.

the Tigers have begun to fill out their staff underneath head coach Hugh Freeze but have yet to name either coordinator - despite the regular season being over for all of the named candidates floating out there.

The previous regime at Auburn sucked the life out of the offense, left the cupboard pretty bare and left (shoutout Will Friend for making it work through November). There needs to be a solid hire made - one that can evaluate and elevate whatever quarterback the Tigers choose to go with.

Here's a list of candidates.

Phil Longo - North Carolina

There's some legitimate smoke surrounding Phil Longo, the current offensive coordinator for North Carolina. The Tar Heels rank 11th in the nation in total yards while also possessing the individual leader in total yards (QB Drake Maye). Longo was Freeze’s OC at Ole Miss in 2017.

Charlie Weis Jr. - Ole Miss

Weis is in his first year with the Rebels - and it's going swimmingly. Ole Miss is eight nationally in total offense, fourth in rushing yards and 24th in yards per play. Despite a drop-off in talent from a season ago, the Ole Miss offense is still clicking.

Auburn has already nabbed the Rebels' offensive line coach Jake Thorton. Who's to say Weis doesn't follow him over to the Plains?

Garrett Riley - TCU

Riley is on here simply because of what he's done for the Horned Frogs this season - and he's probably not leaving. TCU is top 15 in total offense, yards per play, and scoring offense. Riley turned decent Big 12 quarterback Max Duggan into a Heisman finalist.

There's little chance Riley leaves TCU - the timing also doesn't work out with the Horned Frogs in the playoff - but he's a coordinator name to watch everywhere.

Kendal Briles - Arkansas

Briles is most known for his high-flying offenses during his time at Baylor (OC from 2015-16). Two of his three seasons with the Razorbacks included top 30 finishes nationally in total offense.

His style would likely mesh well with Hugh Freeze.

