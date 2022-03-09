Auburn football offers transfer wide receiver

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football staff are pursuing a wide receiver in the transfer portal.

Former Arkansas State wide receiver Corey Rucker has received an offer from the Auburn football staff. Rucker played two seasons at Arkansas State. During those two seasons, he caught 75 passes for 1,279 yards and he scored 14 touchdowns.

He entered the transfer portal on Monday in hopes of finding a new home. He will have three years of eligibility wherever he decides to play.

Rucker tweeted out on Tuesday that he received an offer from Auburn University.

Auburn should have a great sales pitch in order to get a wide receiver on campus. They should be able to offer a quick path to playing time, a clear role in the offense, and the opportunity to be a leader.

The Tigers need a wide receiver to help out their offense in 2022. With leading receiver Kobe Hudson entering the transfer portal and Demetris Robertson fighting for a shot in the NFL, Auburn will need to rely on Shedrick Jackson to lead the way through the air.

Auburn has talented pass catchers but a lot of inexperience. Adding Rucker to the roster would help the entire room take a step forward.

