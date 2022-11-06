Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs Mississippi State
There were questions on how the offense would look and operate now that Bryan Harsin was gone and interim head coach Carnell Williams was calling the shots.
The Auburn offense found a way to score 33 points and was a threat in both halves thanks to the play of Robby Ashford and quarterback and playmakers Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter in the backfield.
Auburn played 25 players on offense, more than the usual 20-23 players that saw the field while Harsin was calling the shots.
Here are Auburn's offensive PFF grades from the game against Mississippi State.
Damari Alston
PFF Offensive Grade: 68.8
Luke Deal
PFF Offensive Grade: 68.6
Austin Troxell
PFF Offensive Grade: 66.6
Ja'Varrius Johnson
PFF Offensive Grade: 64.8
Jarquez Hunter
PFF Offensive Grade: 63.6
Tyler Fromm
PFF Offensive Grade: 63.3
Tank Bigsby
PFF Offensive Grade: 62.3
John Samuel Shenker
PFF Offensive Grade: 60.8
Sean Jackson
PFF Offensive Grade: 60.0
Koy Moore
PFF Offensive Grade: 59.6
Jeremiah Wright
PFF Offensive Grade: 58.5
Brenden Coffey
PFF Offensive Grade: 58.5
Brandon Frazier
PFF Offensive Grade: 57.7
Dazalin Worsham
PFF Offensive Grade: 57.3
Kameron Stutts
PFF Offensive Grade: 57.1
Camden Brown
PFF Offensive Grade: 56.9
Malcolm Johnson Jr.
PFF Offensive Grade: 55.7
Omari Kelly
PFF Offensive Grade: 54.1
Alec Jackson
PFF Offensive Grade: 51.7
Robby Ashford
PFF Offensive Grade: 49.9
Jay Fair
PFF Offensive Grade: 48.8
Kilian Zierer
PFF Offensive Grade: 47.9
Brandon Council
PFF Offensive Grade: 44.3
Keiondre Jones
PFF Offensive Grade: 43.8
Shedrick Jackson
PFF Offensive Grade: 43.4
