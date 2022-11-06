Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs Mississippi State

There were questions on how the offense would look and operate now that Bryan Harsin was gone and interim head coach Carnell Williams was calling the shots.

The Auburn offense found a way to score 33 points and was a threat in both halves thanks to the play of Robby Ashford and quarterback and playmakers Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter in the backfield.

Auburn played 25 players on offense, more than the usual 20-23 players that saw the field while Harsin was calling the shots.

Here are Auburn's offensive PFF grades from the game against Mississippi State.

Damari Alston Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 68.8 Luke Deal Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 68.6 Austin Troxell Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 66.6 Ja'Varrius Johnson Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 64.8 Jarquez Hunter Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 63.6 Tyler Fromm Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 63.3 Tank Bigsby Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 62.3 John Samuel Shenker Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 60.8 Sean Jackson Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 60.0 Koy Moore Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 59.6 Jeremiah Wright Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 58.5 Brenden Coffey Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 58.5 Brandon Frazier Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 57.7 Dazalin Worsham Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 57.3 Kameron Stutts Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 57.1 Camden Brown Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 56.9 Malcolm Johnson Jr. Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 55.7 Omari Kelly Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.1 Alec Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 51.7 Robby Ashford Zach Bland / AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 49.9 Jay Fair Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 48.8 Kilian Zierer © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 47.9 Brandon Council Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 44.3 Keiondre Jones Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 43.8 Shedrick Jackson Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 43.4

