Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs Mississippi State

Here's how Auburn's offensive players graded out against Mississippi State according to PFF.

There were questions on how the offense would look and operate now that Bryan Harsin was gone and interim head coach Carnell Williams was calling the shots. 

The Auburn offense found a way to score 33 points and was a threat in both halves thanks to the play of Robby Ashford and quarterback and playmakers Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter in the backfield. 

Auburn played 25 players on offense, more than the usual 20-23 players that saw the field while Harsin was calling the shots. 

Here are Auburn's offensive PFF grades from the game against Mississippi State. 

Damari Alston

Damari Alston carries the ball against the Mercer defense.

PFF Offensive Grade: 68.8

Luke Deal

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Luke Deal (86) and Anders Carlson (26) celebrate field goal between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 68.6

Austin Troxell

Austin Troxell vs Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 66.6 

Ja'Varrius Johnson

Ja'Varrius Johnson

PFF Offensive Grade: 64.8 

Jarquez Hunter

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Jarquez Hunter (27) dives over MSU defense during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 63.6 

Tyler Fromm

Auburn tight end Tyler Fromm in warmups before the Arkansas game.

PFF Offensive Grade: 63.3 

Tank Bigsby

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Offensive Grade: 62.3 

John Samuel Shenker

John Samuel Shenker in warmups before Arkansas.

PFF Offensive Grade: 60.8 

Sean Jackson

Sean Jackson in warmups.

PFF Offensive Grade: 60.0

Koy Moore

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Koy Moore (0) catches pass from Robby Ashford (9) during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 59.6

Jeremiah Wright

Jeremiah Wright (76), Brenden Coffey (55), Colby Wooden (25)Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 58.5 

Brenden Coffey

Brenden Coffey (55)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

PFF Offensive Grade: 58.5 

Brandon Frazier

Brandon Frazier in warmups vs Missouri

PFF Offensive Grade: 57.7 

Dazalin Worsham

Dazalin Worsham

PFF Offensive Grade: 57.3 

Kameron Stutts

Kam Stutts vs Arkansas

PFF Offensive Grade: 57.1 

Camden Brown

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Camden Brown (17) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Offensive Grade: 56.9 

Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Malcolm Johnson Jr.

PFF Offensive Grade: 55.7 

Omari Kelly

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) celebrates his first down catch during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade: 54.1 

Alec Jackson

Evan Richards, Kam Stutts, and Alec Jackson vs Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 51.7 

Robby Ashford

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) celebrates touchdown during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Zach Bland / AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 49.9 

Jay Fair

Jay Fair, Marquis Burks, and Brandon Frazier come out of the tunnel vs Missouri.

PFF Offensive Grade: 48.8 

Kilian Zierer

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) reacts with offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (77) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Offensive Grade: 47.9 

Brandon Council

Brandon Council

PFF Offensive Grade: 44.3 

Keiondre Jones

Keiondre Jones

PFF Offensive Grade: 43.8 

Shedrick Jackson

Shedrick Jackon

PFF Offensive Grade: 43.4 

