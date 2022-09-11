Auburn Twitter wants Zach Calzada or Holden Geriner

TJ Finley and Robby Ashford both have taken snaps thus far at quarterback against the San Jose State Spartans.

Both have also thrown an interception sending the Auburn faithful into a frenzy.

The Tigers have not been able to get anything going on offense and are currently trailing the Spartans in the second quarter.

The offense will need to get things going if the Tigers want to leave this game with a victory. Could a change to Zach Calzada or Holden Geriner help the offensive issues?

We will have to see what Bryan Harsin wants to do as the Tigers try to win this ball game.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter has to say about the quarterback issues.

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs San Jose State Live Blog.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy second weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

