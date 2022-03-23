Skip to main content

Auburn cornerback Ro Torrence has entered the transfer portal

Torrence appeared in ten games last season for the Tigers.

Auburn has lost two player to the transfer portal so far this week.

Ro Torrence, a cornerback for Auburn, announced Wednesday afternoon that he is entering the transfer portal on Twitter. Quarterback Dematrius Davis announced his plans to transfer just half an hour before Torrence.

Torrence was in position to compete for a starting job after appearing in ten games last season. His competition at cornerback featured Nehemiah Pritchett, Jaylin Simpson, Keionte Scott, D.J. James, and J.D. Rhym.

Torrence played at Hutchinson Community College, where he was named KJCCC Defensive Player of the Year. He committed to Tennessee before flipping to Auburn in June of 2021. He was a three-star prospect out of Bessemer, Alabama.

He only allowed only one completion pass against him during the 2020-21 regular season at Hutchinson Community College. Torrence totaled 28 total tackles, six pass break ups and one interception, which came in the NJCAA title game.

This past season, he played in 10 games and recorded five total tackles, including one vs Akron, one vs South Carolina, and three in the Birmingham Bowl vs Houston. Torrence also had a forced fumble and a pass breakup against Houston.

It's never great to see a corner of Torrence's size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) walk, but the Tigers do have depth at cornerback. Torrence's departure does not hurt the defensive backfield's overall production.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White (11) runs with the ball against Auburn cornerback Ro Torrence (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Football

Auburn cornerback Ro Torrence has entered the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe4 minutes ago
Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Five takeaways from Dematrius Davis' departure

By Lance Dawe1 hour ago
Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) snaps the ball during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Dematrius Davis announces that he has entered the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby and Lance Dawe1 hour ago
Joseph Gonzlez pitched during Auburn baseball's win against Texas Tech.
Baseball

Auburn baseball is still searching for a 3rd starting pitcher for the weekend

By Lindsay Crosby4 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn among college football's most intriguing quarterback battles

By Lance Dawe6 hours ago
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Basketball

Forward Yohan Traore expected to make a decision next week

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
auburn baseball
Baseball

Auburn baseball defeats South Alabama in wild midweek affair

By Zac Blackerby9 hours ago
Copy of Copy of Locked On Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (22)
Podcasts

Podcast: Will Auburn football's offensive stats improve in 2022?

By Zac Blackerby9 hours ago