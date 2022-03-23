Auburn cornerback Ro Torrence has entered the transfer portal

Torrence appeared in ten games last season for the Tigers.

Auburn has lost two player to the transfer portal so far this week.

Ro Torrence, a cornerback for Auburn, announced Wednesday afternoon that he is entering the transfer portal on Twitter. Quarterback Dematrius Davis announced his plans to transfer just half an hour before Torrence.

Torrence was in position to compete for a starting job after appearing in ten games last season. His competition at cornerback featured Nehemiah Pritchett, Jaylin Simpson, Keionte Scott, D.J. James, and J.D. Rhym.

Torrence played at Hutchinson Community College, where he was named KJCCC Defensive Player of the Year. He committed to Tennessee before flipping to Auburn in June of 2021. He was a three-star prospect out of Bessemer, Alabama.

He only allowed only one completion pass against him during the 2020-21 regular season at Hutchinson Community College. Torrence totaled 28 total tackles, six pass break ups and one interception, which came in the NJCAA title game.

This past season, he played in 10 games and recorded five total tackles, including one vs Akron, one vs South Carolina, and three in the Birmingham Bowl vs Houston. Torrence also had a forced fumble and a pass breakup against Houston.

It's never great to see a corner of Torrence's size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) walk, but the Tigers do have depth at cornerback. Torrence's departure does not hurt the defensive backfield's overall production.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube