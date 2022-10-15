WATCH: Robby Ashford makes a great play vs Ole Miss
Auburn is on the board. After returning to the game after being benched for TJ Finley, Robby Ashford entered the game again as Auburn's quarterback. he put together a solid nine-play, 75-yard drive to cut the Ole Miss lead to 21-7.
He found Koy Moore for a 46-yard play.
Ashford then scores on the ground a few plays later.
Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.
The Auburn Tigers are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC going into the SEC West battle with Ole Miss.
Auburn-Ole Miss Series History
Auburn holds the all-time series lead against Ole Miss with a 35-10 overall record against the Rebels. The Tigers currently hold a six-game win streak over Ole Miss dating back to 2016 and includes last year's 31-20 win in Jordan Hare Stadium.
The most recent Ole Miss victory came in 2015 when Hugh Freeze led the rebels to a 27-19 win.
Ole Miss won the first-ever meeting between the two schools 19-0 in 1928. The game was played in Birmingham, AL.
Top stories on the Auburn vs Ole Miss matchup
Here's what Vega says about Ole Miss and Auburn
Auburn Daily Roundtable: Ole Miss Week
Five Reasons Auburn could struggle vs Ole Miss
Four reasons Auburn could beat Ole Miss
How Auburn ranks vs the rest of the SEC
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube