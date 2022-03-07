Former Auburn DB Roger McCreary calls out critics

The NFL draft is the yearly reminder that the NFL looks at numbers and measurables more than play on the field.

In Mobile for the Senior Bowl, a big talking point was McCreary's arm length of 29 and 5/8 inches. Most said that his arms are around two inches shorter than they need to be for him to be a starting cornerback.

McCreary went against the best wide receivers in the country every week in the SEC and he drew the toughest assignment week in and week out.

"I feel like it was great for me going against these great receivers during my collegiate career," McCreary said to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "From Henry Ruggs to Ja'Mar Chase to DeVonta Smith, just some guys in the league in now — I feel like went up great against them and I see how they're doing already. So I just feel like me going to this next step and me going against these great receivers, I feel like I'm in a great position to go against great receivers."

The former Auburn corner is battle-tested. And as a wide receivers coach in Mobile told me, "Look at the tape from the Iron Bowl and tell me his arms are too short."

It's a notion many weren't expecting during this draft cycle. McCreary himself says it's crazy.

"That's crazy," McCreary said. "I feel like people talk about my short arms now, but like throughout my whole college career, nobody said anything about it. I don't worry about that at all. I just play. That's how I am. I am a quick guy. I don't care about short arms. I come to play. That's how it is."

PFF graded McCreary as the best corner in college football due to his play on the field with a score of 89.9. It will be interesting to see how his draft stock moves over the next few weeks.

