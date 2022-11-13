Five winners from Auburn's win over Texas A&M

What a great team win by the Auburn Tigers to get Coach Carnell Williams his first win as a head coach.

The Plains were rocking tonight as the Tigers took down Texas A&M 13-10.

As we all know, there is something truly special about Auburn, and you could feel it in the air the entire day and especially after the Tigers left with the win.

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter had massive games, each with 121 rushing yards. We will leave them off our winners list as they make a appearance every week, and for once, there were a lot of guys deserving of this list.

Let's look at five guys who played well against Texas A&M.

Owen Pappoe Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers This was Owen Pappoe's best game of the season. From the first snap to the last, he looked explosive and was truly a game-changer. He led the team in tackles with six, including two tackles for loss, a sack, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry. Pappoe sure did fill that stat sheet in this ball game. Pappoe will likely be leaving for the NFL after this season, so a huge game like he had against Texas A&M could raise his stock. What a great game from one of the leaders of this Auburn football team. Colby Wooden Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is going to have nightmares about Colby Wooden tonight. Wooden had one tackle, a tackle for loss, a sack, and three quarterback hurries. Wooden was on Weigman's tail all game long. His clutch strip sack led to the Tiger's game-winning field goal. What a game from Wooden, as he continues to be a problem for opposing quarterbacks. Marcus Harris Zach Bland/AU Athletics Marcus Harris was another Tiger defensive lineman to have a big game against Texas A&M. Harris had two tackles, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hurries. He is a presence in the middle of the defensive line. Harris has been a silent killer for Auburn in his two years on the Plains. Hopefully, an NFL team is willing to take a shot on him in this upcoming draft. Alex McPherson Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers Alex McPherson's debut got off to a rough start kicking the ball out of bounds on his first career kick-off, then missing a 54-yard field goal, but he settled in and helped the Tigers win. The 54-yard field goal McPherson missed was challenging, as the wind played a significant factor. He was able to shake the two errors off and make his extra point and next two field goals, including what would turn out to be the game-winning field goal. This young man has a bright future ahead of him, kicking for the Auburn Tigers. Oscar Chapman Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers Oscar Chapman was a weapon for the Tigers against Texas A&M. He had some beautiful punts, including one he stuck inside the five-yard line. A great punter is a vital part of being a successful football team, and the Tigers sure have one in Chapman.

