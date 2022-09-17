Skip to main content

PHOTOS: Auburn's Tiger Walk before the Penn State game

The Auburn Tigers are focused heading into the Penn State game.

Tiger Walk continues to be one of the coolest traditions in college football. 

The Auburn football team was greeted by fans, students, cheerleaders, and band members alike as they made their way into Jordan Hare Stadium to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. 

Take a look at some of the best scenes from this week's Tiger Walk. 

Pregame prayer at mid-field prior to the Penn State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Penn State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during Tiger Walk on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during Tiger Walk on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Tiger Walk on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Team prayer at mid-field prior to the Penn State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin does his pregame interview prior to the Penn State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Penn State vs Auburn FB - 2022_9-17-2022_4913
Penn State vs Auburn FB - 2022_9-17-2022_4901
Penn State vs Auburn FB - 2022_9-17-2022_4907
Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) enters the stadium prior to the Penn State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin does an interview prior to the Penn State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Penn State vs Auburn FB - 2022_9-17-2022_4947
Team prayer at mid-field prior to the Penn State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Some of the cutest fans on the Plains waiting for their Auburn Tigers at the Tiger Walk on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
The Auburn Tigers walk the field prior to the Penn State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Tiger Walk on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
The Auburn Tigers walk the field prior to the Penn State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 2:30 pm CT on CBS. 

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during Tiger Walk on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
