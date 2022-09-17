PHOTOS: Auburn's Tiger Walk before the Penn State game
Tiger Walk continues to be one of the coolest traditions in college football.
The Auburn football team was greeted by fans, students, cheerleaders, and band members alike as they made their way into Jordan Hare Stadium to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Take a look at some of the best scenes from this week's Tiger Walk.
The Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 2:30 pm CT on CBS.
