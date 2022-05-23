Skip to main content

Top ten Auburn Football returning defensive players PFF grades from 2021

The 2021 season was a season of ups and downs for the Auburn Football team and Coach Harsin. The season started off strong, with the team's record being 6-1 at one time, then took a turn for the worst. The Tigers dropped their final six games to end the year 6-7. 

Some things happened that were out of the control of the coaching staff, like quarterback Bo Nix going down with an ankle injury. One thing that was consistent for Auburn was their defense. Auburn's defense kept the offensive in some games and gave the team a chance to win. In the Iron Bowl, Auburn's defense put the team in a great position to win, but the team fell just short. 

Auburn is losing some star defensive players like Roger McCreary, Zakoby McClain, and Smoke Monday. Losing those guys will hurt, but Auburn will be bringing back an experienced veteran defense led by the likes of Owen Pappoe, Eku Leota, and Derick Hall

Hopefully, these returning players can lead this defensive to be a dominant force in the SEC under recently promoted defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding.  

Let's take a look at which Auburn returning defensive players had top ten PFF grades based off last year's performance. 

10. Desmond Tisdol

Sean Jackson runs Saturday after earning a scholarship. Defending is Desmond Tisdol (30).Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

63.7 PFF Grade in 2021 

9. Zykeivous Walker

Zykeivous Walker (3) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

64.6 PFF Grade in 2021

8. Barton Lester

Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Barton Lester (51) celebrates after stopping Alabama State Hornets Tervor Robinson (26) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

65.3 PFF Grade in 2021

7. Zion Puckett

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) is tackled by Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) and safety Zion Puckett (10) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

66.3 PFF Grade in 2021

6. Jaylin Simpson

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

67.5 PFF Grade in 2021

5. Donovan Kaufman

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

69.2 PFF Grade in 2021

4. Eku Leota

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Eku Leota (55) pressures the quarterback at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeats Akron Zips 60-10.

72.3 PFF Grade in 2021

3. Marquis Burks

Marquis Burks (92) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

72.3 PFF Grade in 2021

2. Derick Hall

Derick Hall (29) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

76.6 PFF Grade in 2021

1. Colby Wooden

Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

80.2 PFF Grade in 2021

This Auburn defense is returning a lot of good players and will look to take a big lead forward this upcoming season. This is a big season for the Auburn Football program and Coach Harsin, so being consistent on the defensive side of the ball will go a long way for this team in 2022. 

