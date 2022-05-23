Top ten Auburn Football returning defensive players PFF grades from 2021

The 2021 season was a season of ups and downs for the Auburn Football team and Coach Harsin. The season started off strong, with the team's record being 6-1 at one time, then took a turn for the worst. The Tigers dropped their final six games to end the year 6-7.

Some things happened that were out of the control of the coaching staff, like quarterback Bo Nix going down with an ankle injury. One thing that was consistent for Auburn was their defense. Auburn's defense kept the offensive in some games and gave the team a chance to win. In the Iron Bowl, Auburn's defense put the team in a great position to win, but the team fell just short.

Auburn is losing some star defensive players like Roger McCreary, Zakoby McClain, and Smoke Monday. Losing those guys will hurt, but Auburn will be bringing back an experienced veteran defense led by the likes of Owen Pappoe, Eku Leota, and Derick Hall.

Hopefully, these returning players can lead this defensive to be a dominant force in the SEC under recently promoted defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding.

Let's take a look at which Auburn returning defensive players had top ten PFF grades based off last year's performance.

10. Desmond Tisdol Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics 63.7 PFF Grade in 2021 9. Zykeivous Walker Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics 64.6 PFF Grade in 2021 8. Barton Lester © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports 65.3 PFF Grade in 2021 7. Zion Puckett © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports 66.3 PFF Grade in 2021 6. Jaylin Simpson © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports 67.5 PFF Grade in 2021 5. Donovan Kaufman Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports 69.2 PFF Grade in 2021 4. Eku Leota © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC 72.3 PFF Grade in 2021 3. Marquis Burks Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics 72.3 PFF Grade in 2021 2. Derick Hall Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics 76.6 PFF Grade in 2021 1. Colby Wooden John Reed-USA TODAY Sports 80.2 PFF Grade in 2021

This Auburn defense is returning a lot of good players and will look to take a big lead forward this upcoming season. This is a big season for the Auburn Football program and Coach Harsin, so being consistent on the defensive side of the ball will go a long way for this team in 2022.

