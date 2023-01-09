Skip to main content

Former Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner commits to Auburn

The 6-foot-6 Mardner adds an interesting element to Auburn's passing game.
Auburn has found a potential wideout on the outside.

Nick Mardner, a senior receiver from Cincinnati, has committed to Auburn, per his social media.

Mardner spent three seasons with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors before transferring to play for the Bearcats. In three years, he accumulated 1,270 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He had 218 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season with Luke Fickell and Cinci. He was coached by former Auburn pass-catcher and new receivers coach Marcus Davis.

The Tigers have been looking for a strong outside target in the transfer portal and Mardner may be that pickup - standing at 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, he could end up being a versatile pickup.

His breakout season included 913 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, a season where he averaged 19.8 yards per catch.

Mardner is now Auburn's sixth pickup from the portal, including DE Mosiah Nasili-Kite, EDGE Elijah McAllister, TE Rivaldo Fairweather and offensive tackles Dillon Wade and Gunner Britton.

Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner sets prior to a play at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 45-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Former Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner commits to Auburn

By Lance Dawe
