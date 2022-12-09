Five defensive linemen in the portal that would be great additions for the Tigers

Skip to main content

Five defensive linemen in the portal that would be great additions for Auburn

These five defensive linemen in the portal would be huge additions for the Tigers.

Defensive line will be one of the positions Coach Hugh Freeze and his staff need to hit hard in the portal. 

The Tigers will be losing multiple key players at the position, including Derick Hall and Colby Wooden. 

The Tigers also lost some talent at this position to the portal, so a lot of depth needs to be brought in to bolster the position group. 

Let's take a look at five defensive linemen in the portal that the coaching staff needs to pursue hard. 

Tunmise Adeleye, Texas A&M

Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) rushes against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (30) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Tunmise Adeleye is a six-foot-four, 290-pound defensive lineman who just finished his true freshman season at Texas A&M. Adeleye was a top fifty recruit coming out of high school and held an offer from Auburn. He even took an unofficial visit to the Plains during his recruitment. Adeleye would be a great addition to the Tigers portal class and would have an immediate impact on the field in 2023. He is one of the hottest names in the portal, so if Coach Freeze could land Adeleye, it would be a huge splash for the Tigers.  

Keeshawn Silver, North Carolina

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly (9) celebrates with linebacker Power Echols (23) and defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver (6) after intercepting the ball in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Keeshawn Silver is a six-foot-five, 315-pound defensive linemen who just finished his true freshman year at North Carolina. He was a five-star recruit in high school and held an offer from Auburn. He wasn't on the field a ton for the Tar Heels in 2022, but if he chose to finish his college football career on the Plains, you would hear the name Silver called a ton.

Braden Fiske, Western Michigan

Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske celebrates his sack on Nevada quarterback Nate Cox during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ford Field. Quick Lane

Braden Fiske brings something different to the table than the previous two targets, and that is experience. He had four and a half sacks in 2022 to go with 56 total tackles. Fiske is just a great football player with tremendous instinct. He has received some SEC offers since entering his name in the portal. Fiske is definitely a guy the Tigers should pursue heavily. 

Lloyd Summerall, Florida

Florida Gators linebacker Lloyd Summerall III (99) looks on before the game against the South Florida Bulls at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 17, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs South Florida Bulls

Lloyd Summerall is a player that was highly recruited out of high school but was never able to carve a significant role for himself in the Gator defense. He played in every game a season ago, but it was mostly to give the starters a rest. Summerall would be a great depth piece for the Tigers with a few years of eligibility left that Coach Freeze and his staff could develop into a monster. He is definitely worth taking a shot on, especially at a position of need for this football team. 

Taijh Alston, West Virginia

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Taijh Alston (12) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Much like the previously mentioned Fiske, Taijh Alston is a player that could bring some tremendous experience into the Tiger defensive line room. Alston had two sacks in 2022 and also forced two fumbles. He would be a guy who would add depth to a position that desperately needs it for this Auburn football team. Hopefully, Coach Freeze puts a phone call into this young man in the hopes of getting him on the Plains. 

