Portal Prospect: Dont'e Thornton, WR, Oregon

Auburn may add a transfer wide receiver this weekend.

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton will be on the Plains this weekend to see what Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have to offer.

Thornton has some great traits that any coach would want in his wide receivers. His 6-foot-5, 180-pound frame is elite when it comes to size.

In 2022, Thornton had 17 catches for 366 yards and a touchdown for Oregon. He also averaged 21.5 yards per reception. He played in 11 games and was on offense for 306 snaps on offense.

Thornton played two seasons with the Ducks and saw significant action in both years. He will be a junior for whoever he plays for next.

PFF rated Thornton's overall grade at 65.7. They grade his impact in the passing game as a 65.2.

Thornton wouldn't be the first Oregon Duck to find their way to Auburn in the transfer portal. Auburn landed defensive tackle Jayson Jones and cornerback DJ James from Oregon last year via the transfer portal.

Auburn has a lot of talent returning at wide receiver but Freeze seems to be looking to find some pass catchers that can add some pop to his offense.

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Jake Thorton as offensive line coach

ESPN analyst believes this transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

The best offensive linemen available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Wesley McGriff, returns for third stint with Tigers

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch