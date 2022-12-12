Skip to main content

West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather has entered the transfer portal

Another physical receiver the Tigers could go after has entered the portal.
West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather has entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver has appeared in 16 games over the course of two seasons with the Mountaineers, catching 64 passes for 676 yards (501 of them came this season) and three touchdowns. He was a four-star receiver coming out of high school.

Prather fits the mold that Auburn is looking for in a transfer wideout; a physical, big bodied receiver that can work inside or outside and create mismatches. The Tigers haven't had a jump-ball receiver for two seasons now. It's evident that the vertical passing game has struggled without a Seth Williams type of player on the roster.

Here is what 247Sports had to say about Prather in their high school scouting report:

"Long, big-bodied receiver with ability to play at 225 pounds. Strong and physical. Gets off line quickly and into routes well. Flashes out of breaks. Locates ball well. Knows how to use size against smaller defenders. Shows burst after catch. Quick to pierce defense and gets to top speed in a few steps. Creates mismatches. Big hands. Uses size to beat jams. Can be a red-zone threat. Has to continue to work on catching ball away from body. Sometimes fights the ball and allows it inside. Consistency needed with high-pointing passes. Multi-year starter at Top 20 program."

There are a plethora of receivers in the portal that Auburn could reach out to that would work well in a Hugh Freeze/Philip Montgomery type of offense. Prather is one of them.

West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Kaden Prather (3) signals during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
By Lance Dawe
