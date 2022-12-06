Skip to main content

Auburn defensive lineman Marquis Robinson has entered the transfer portal

Robinson recorded three tackles in three games over the course of two seasons with the Tigers.
Defensive lineman Marquis Robinson has entered the transfer portal, per 247Sports.

Robinson, who is heading into his redshirt sophomore season, has appeared in three games over the course of two seasons for the Tigers. In 2021 he recorded one tackle in one game against Georgia. This season he recorded one tackle vs Mercer and one tackle vs Penn State.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive lineman was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. The only two schools to host him as a high school recruit were Auburn and Florida State (both unofficially).

The Tigers had a solid amount of depth on the interior of their defensive line this season, and with Marcus Harris and Jeffery M'ba returning (along with four-star additions Wilky Denaud and Darron Reed) in 2023, there may have been few opportunities presented to Robinson.

His offer list as a HS recruit included Alabama, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Tennessee, and UCF.

Auburn has now lost seven players to the transfer portal (eight total) since the portal opened on December 5th, including LB Joko Willis, WR Dazalin Worsham, WR Ze'Vian Capers, RB Jordan Ingram, QB Zach Calzada, and OL Keiondre Jones.

By Lance Dawe

