Skip to main content

Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit

Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.

The Tigers are still looking for OL help in the 2023 class.

Tyler Johnson of Natchitoches, LA has received an offer from the Auburn Tigers per his Twitter.

Johnson has been committed to Texas Tech since mid-September.

Johnson, who has an ideal frame for an offensive tackle, standing 6'6 and weighing in at around 300 pounds, was interested in Auburn before his commitment to Texas Tech as he visited in late July. He is currently on an official visit to Auburn this weekend and received his offer in person from the staff.

With the hiring of Hugh Freeze, the offers have been coming out left and right as he tries to turn around a roster loaded with seniors and a few players headed to the NFL.

Freeze has a past with Tyler Johnson as he offered him in July when he was the Head Coach of Liberty.

Currently Auburn has only two offensive line prospects signed and both are interior guards or centers. Auburn's biggest need on the OL is the tackle position and the offer of Johnson shows that the current staff is trying to address this need.

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Jake Thorton as offensive line coach

ESPN analyst believes this transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

The best offensive linemen available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Wesley McGriff, returns for third stint with Tigers

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

flag
Football

Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit

By Jack Singley
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (5)
Basketball

Podcast: Auburn basketball falls to Memphis

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn offers Mississippi State transfer RB

By Jack Singley
Dec 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chance Westry (10) is defended by Memphis Tigers guard Keonte Kennedy (1) in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s loss vs. Memphis

By Jeremy Robuck
KD Johnson in the Auburn basketball opener against George Mason.
Basketball

WATCH: KD Johnson is leading the way for Auburn basketball vs Memphis

By Zac Blackerby
A flyover before Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. LSU Tigers defeated Auburn Tigers 21-17.
Football

Auburn had a commit and multiple targets win a state title in Georgia

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Memphis Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Oregon's Dont'e Thornton, right, pulls down a Bi Nix pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against Washington Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Washington Football Washington At Oregon
Football

Portal Prospect: Dont'e Thornton, WR, Oregon

By Zac Blackerby