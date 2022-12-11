Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit

The Tigers are still looking for OL help in the 2023 class.

Tyler Johnson of Natchitoches, LA has received an offer from the Auburn Tigers per his Twitter.

Johnson has been committed to Texas Tech since mid-September.

Johnson, who has an ideal frame for an offensive tackle, standing 6'6 and weighing in at around 300 pounds, was interested in Auburn before his commitment to Texas Tech as he visited in late July. He is currently on an official visit to Auburn this weekend and received his offer in person from the staff.

With the hiring of Hugh Freeze, the offers have been coming out left and right as he tries to turn around a roster loaded with seniors and a few players headed to the NFL.

Freeze has a past with Tyler Johnson as he offered him in July when he was the Head Coach of Liberty.

Currently Auburn has only two offensive line prospects signed and both are interior guards or centers. Auburn's biggest need on the OL is the tackle position and the offer of Johnson shows that the current staff is trying to address this need.

