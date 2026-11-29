The Auburn Tigers’ 2026 season may have been one of the more improbable ones in the history of the program, but after their upset win against Alabama in the Iron Bowl, the Tigers earned their first AP Poll ranking of the year, cracking the list at No. 25.

Alabama fell to No. 13, which, if held in the College Football Playoff poll, would effectively knock the Tide out of Playoff contention, a sweet sight for the Auburn faithful.

This is a monumental accomplishment for Alex Golesh in his first year on the Plains, who will add the ranking to his ever-growing list of Auburn accolades, including beating both Georgia and Alabama, both ranked within the top six, on the road in one season.

His team is the first to beat both the Tide and the Dawgs on the road since 1969, as well as the first unranked team to take down two AP top-10 teams on the road since 1984. The Tigers will finish the regular season with an 8-4 record, their best since the Malzahn era, seemingly signifying that the era of failed head coaches on the Plains has finally come to an end.

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Golesh, however, is not satisfied with bragging-rights wins–and I’d wager, given his patterns, that he’s not satisfied with the Tigers’ standing in the polls, either.

“I said this after the Georgia game, but we’re gonna get this program to a place where you can expect to win those games,” he said after the Tigers’ Iron Bowl victory. “We're gonna play this game a year from now for something a little bit more,” he said. “I can promise you that.”

When Was the Last Time Auburn Was Ranked?

Before this week, the Tigers had not been ranked since Week 4 of 2025, when, after taking down Baylor, Ball State and South Alabama, the Tigers found themselves ranked as the 22nd-best team in the land before falling to the Oklahoma Sooners 24-17, knocking them right back out of the polls.

However, this ranking, especially at season’s end, seems to be just that much sweeter for the Auburn faithful, as they’ve earned it with two of the best wins in football and will likely carry it into and through the offseason.

Thanks to the efforts of Golesh and company, for the first time since 2023, the Tigers still have one more game to play after the season’s end–a bowl game, which has been absent from the Plains for far too long. That matchup has yet to be decided, though some fans and analysts are already making the case that the Tigers should see a bit more than just one extra game– they think this giant-killer team should have a run in the Playoff.