Auburn Snags Safety Recruit, Bolsters Top-10 Class

The Auburn Tigers have been on a recruiting heater as of late, and Alex Golesh and company seem to be showing no intent of slowing down. On Sunday night, Auburn landed its second commitment of the weekend in three-star safety Preston Williams.

After a great visit to the plains , and seeing where the program is headed, I’m blessed and honored to announce my commitment @AuburnFootball Thank you Lord Jesus ✝️ @CoachGolesh @alexmfagan @CoachTimBanks pic.twitter.com/i9e9j2QT1W — Preston Williams (@PrestonWil1910) June 21, 2026

Williams is a three-star safety who is currently rated as the 167th-best safety in the 2027 class as well as the 63rd-best player in the state of Alabama. He chose the Tigers over programs like Jacksonville State and South Alabama.

At the time of his commitment, Williams was listed as having a 51% chance to land at Auburn, while Jacksonville State stood behind with a 43% chance. This is one of the closest races Auburn has had with another program this season, and Williams visited both programs in the two weeks before his decision.

Interestingly, Williams received his offer from Auburn on June 3, just 18 days before his commitment. This is one of the fastest turnarounds Tiger fans have seen from Golesh, who is now working at a fever pace as he continues to bolster his already top-level 2027 class.

In fact, Golesh has worked so hard on his class that it is now ranked as the ninth-best in the nation, per 247Sports. The Tigers were ranked around the No. 12 mark for most of last week before their jump in ranking began on Friday with the commitment of four-star edge rusher James Pace.

Now, the Tigers’ class boasts an impressive, well-rounded makeup of one quarterback, two running backs, one wide receiver, four offensive linemen, a tight end, two defensive linemen, two edge rushers, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, three safeties and a kicker. It is currently ranked among the top 10 by ESPN and 247Sports, while Rivals has them sitting just outside at No. 12.

So, are the Tigers done, and if not, who is next? The short answer to the first question is a resounding no. Williams was a part of an exclusive three-player visit group this past weekend, where Auburn-committed offensive lineman Layton von Brandt and uncommitted Auburn target Cedrick Simmons joined him.

With Williams’ commitment, the Tigers have landed one of their two targets from that visit and can fully turn their attention to Simmons, who is a three-star wide receiver who could bolster the only soft spot in the Tigers’ class: the wide receiver room. Additionally, the Tigers are suddenly favorites in the commitment of Deshawn Hall, a four-star wide receiver who, until recently, was upwards of a 90% favorite to land at Penn State.

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