Auburn Daily Roundtable: Tigers vs Vols Predictions

ZAC BLACKERBY: I think Tennessee will be fired up and ready for Auburn. At the start of the week, I thought the Vols would be winners but after Auburn's win against Ole Miss on Wednesday, I'm leaning towards Auburn.

LINDSAY CROSBY: Auburn wins by 5, but it's closer than we like. As ZB says, it's hard to win on the road in the SEC.

LANCE DAWE: I unfortunately think Auburn loses this one. Tennessee has three of the best backcourt defenders in the country in Kennedy Chandler, Zakai Ziegler, and Santiago Vescovi.

Wendell Green and KD Johnson are really going to struggle on Saturday I’m afraid.

MIKE G: Auburn by 10! If Zep Jasper is going to score for Auburn they're going to be near impossible to beat.

GRAY OLDENBURG: I think it'll be a great game. Really looking forward to seeing these guys get back on track on the road after losing their past two and Tennessee is a great game to do so. ;)

TREY LEE: It's definitely not going to be easy. Auburn has struggled heavily on the road this season, and Thompson-Boling Arena is going to be electric with the return of their former coach. One of the biggest matchups of the day will be Auburn's guards against Kennedy Chandler. The point guard for the Vols is averaging 13 points per game, and he is coming off a 23 point game against Missouri. Zep Jasper and KD Johnson will have to bring their A game on the defensive side of the ball if the Tigers want to come out on top.

I will be optimistic and say Auburn wins 85-79 over the Volunteers.