Auburn Daily Roundtable: Tigers vs Vols Predictions
It is once again time for the Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable!
What are your predictions for the Auburn/Tennessee basketball game?
ZAC BLACKERBY: I think Tennessee will be fired up and ready for Auburn. At the start of the week, I thought the Vols would be winners but after Auburn's win against Ole Miss on Wednesday, I'm leaning towards Auburn.
LINDSAY CROSBY: Auburn wins by 5, but it's closer than we like. As ZB says, it's hard to win on the road in the SEC.
LANCE DAWE: I unfortunately think Auburn loses this one. Tennessee has three of the best backcourt defenders in the country in Kennedy Chandler, Zakai Ziegler, and Santiago Vescovi.
Wendell Green and KD Johnson are really going to struggle on Saturday I’m afraid.
MIKE G: Auburn by 10! If Zep Jasper is going to score for Auburn they're going to be near impossible to beat.
GRAY OLDENBURG: I think it'll be a great game. Really looking forward to seeing these guys get back on track on the road after losing their past two and Tennessee is a great game to do so. ;)
TREY LEE: It's definitely not going to be easy. Auburn has struggled heavily on the road this season, and Thompson-Boling Arena is going to be electric with the return of their former coach. One of the biggest matchups of the day will be Auburn's guards against Kennedy Chandler. The point guard for the Vols is averaging 13 points per game, and he is coming off a 23 point game against Missouri. Zep Jasper and KD Johnson will have to bring their A game on the defensive side of the ball if the Tigers want to come out on top.
I will be optimistic and say Auburn wins 85-79 over the Volunteers.
What are your thoughts on Auburn football's recruiting so far this offseason?
ZB: I love the change in approach. Harsin and his staff are casting a wider net. Seems like there's a positive feeling on The Plains.
LC: It APPEARS that Harsin is doing more of the extra stuff you have to do to recruit at a high level in the SEC. Time will tell if it pays off, but it looks like he's putting in the work and that's an improvement.
LD: There are rumblings about some interesting pickups in the near future, but the Tigers haven’t done much yet for next year's cycle. I’m looking to see them take it up a notch as spring practice comes and goes.
MG: It's too early to make any real judgments but they're fighting an uphill battle in recruiting after all the drama this offseason.
GO: I think the transfer portal needs to be hit even harder than the it already has been for the Tigers especially with position like OT and WR because of the lack of incoming freshman at the spots. I think the keeping Zac Etheridge from Georgia and the promotion for Trovon Reed and the addition to Ike Howell will be huge for this class future classes to go on.
TL: I think the fact that there has been an obvious shift in the process of recruiting is a step in the right direction. If Auburn can get these guys to buy in and commit to Harsin's vision, things will start getting pretty exciting in my opinion.
Which wide receiver leads Auburn in targets in 2022?
ZB: I'll say Shedrick Jackson. Experience and opportunity will win out.
LC: Man, I don't really know. There's a world where you can see some transfer come in and pick up the #1 reps, it's entirely possible it's a TE, but the most realist scenario is that each quarterback up for the job has a different "go-to" guy and so we can't answer the WR question until we answer the QB question.
LD: I’m going to say someone that isn’t on roster. I believe new receivers coach Ike Hilliard is going to pick someone up out of the transfer portal that will be a primary receiver in 2022. If I had to stick with the players on roster, I would say Shedrick Jackson.
MG: Malcolm Johnson. I really like his game and he started to come on some towards the end of last season. With so many guys opting to leave via the portal I could see Malcolm Johnson stepping up into a primary role in the pass offense.
GO: John Samuel-Shenker. The tight ends need to be used as much in the passing game as possible next year with the lack of depth at WR. Why not use your super senior TE that broke the record for receptions and yards last year?
TL: I'll go with Malcom Johnson Jr. here. The speedster needs to have an increased role this season after the departure of a few key guys in the receiver room.
Name an order at your favorite restaurant after a famous Auburn play/player.
ZB: I order "The Bruce" from Niffers all the time.
LC: There's a Bourbon Punch at Amsterdam Cafe that, from the list of the ingredients, doesn't sound like it should work out and then everything melds together at the very end to blow your socks off with a cacophony of flavor.
Let's call it the "Prayer at Jordan-Hare"
LD: It’s not my favorite restaurant, but it’s certainly up there… WNB Factory (Wings & Burger) should have a six-wing plate with some type of hot dry rub and call it “The Kick Six.”
MG: Newton Surprise. Speaks for itself.
GO: Ohh man, lemme go with the fast-food route here on the answer and name a box at Foosacklys the "Kick Six." Six tenders while also giving me the foo sauce named Chris and some ranch named Davis? Hmm sounds good and I might eat it 109 times.
TL: Give me a triple cheeseburger from BurgerFi and call it the Walker Kessler. You know. Because of the triple-doubles.
Winner of the Week
ZB: Bryan Harsin. His outstanding hire of new wide receivers coach Ike Hillard is worthy of note.
LC: Transfer senior 1B Sonny "Thicc King" DiChiara. Currently batting .636 on the season (7-11) with 4 doubles, a home run, four RBIs, 3 walks, and one entertaining walk-up song. He's already #1 in the hearts of baseball fans and he's been here for four total games.
LD: Bryan Harsin. His staff additions are promising. Picking up Ike Hilliard was a huge win.
MG: This has to be Zep Jasper. Incredibly efficient performance against Ole Miss that really powered Auburn to a great win. Extra credit for shooting so well from beyond the arc. Zep gets the gold medal this week.
GO: Have we seen the breakout time and moment of the career of THE Jabari Smith? 31 against Vandy and 28 against Florida! un real performances and numbers from Smith and we hope to see him continue that as winner of the week
TL: My winner of the week is Bryan Harsin. Hiring Ike Hilliard for the receivers coach was an absolute slam dunk of a hire. The paintball gear also helped him some in my eyes.
Want your question answered? Send it in here!
Auburn Daily Football Content
Spring Preview: Defensive back
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter