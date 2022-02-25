Skip to main content

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Tigers vs Vols Predictions

Another week, another roundtable!

It is once again time for the Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable! 

What are your predictions for the Auburn/Tennessee basketball game?

2232022 Zep Jasper (12) goes up for a shot_AuburnvsOleMiss_JT001630

ZAC BLACKERBY: I think Tennessee will be fired up and ready for Auburn. At the start of the week, I thought the Vols would be winners but after Auburn's win against Ole Miss on Wednesday, I'm leaning towards Auburn.

LINDSAY CROSBY: Auburn wins by 5, but it's closer than we like. As ZB says, it's hard to win on the road in the SEC.

LANCE DAWE: I unfortunately think Auburn loses this one. Tennessee has three of the best backcourt defenders in the country in Kennedy Chandler, Zakai Ziegler, and Santiago Vescovi.

Wendell Green and KD Johnson are really going to struggle on Saturday I’m afraid.

MIKE G: Auburn by 10! If Zep Jasper is going to score for Auburn they're going to be near impossible to beat.

GRAY OLDENBURG: I think it'll be a great game. Really looking forward to seeing these guys get back on track on the road after losing their past two and Tennessee is a great game to do so. ;)

TREY LEE: It's definitely not going to be easy. Auburn has struggled heavily on the road this season, and Thompson-Boling Arena is going to be electric with the return of their former coach. One of the biggest matchups of the day will be Auburn's guards against Kennedy Chandler. The point guard for the Vols is averaging 13 points per game, and he is coming off a 23 point game against Missouri. Zep Jasper and KD Johnson will have to bring their A game on the defensive side of the ball if the Tigers want to come out on top.

I will be optimistic and say Auburn wins 85-79 over the Volunteers.

What are your thoughts on Auburn football's recruiting so far this offseason?

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

ZB: I love the change in approach. Harsin and his staff are casting a wider net. Seems like there's a positive feeling on The Plains.

LC: It APPEARS that Harsin is doing more of the extra stuff you have to do to recruit at a high level in the SEC. Time will tell if it pays off, but it looks like he's putting in the work and that's an improvement.

LD: There are rumblings about some interesting pickups in the near future, but the Tigers haven’t done much yet for next year's cycle. I’m looking to see them take it up a notch as spring practice comes and goes.

MG: It's too early to make any real judgments but they're fighting an uphill battle in recruiting after all the drama this offseason.

GO: I think the transfer portal needs to be hit even harder than the it already has been for the Tigers especially with position like OT and WR because of the lack of incoming freshman at the spots. I think the keeping Zac Etheridge from Georgia and the promotion for Trovon Reed and the addition to Ike Howell will be huge for this class future classes to go on.

TL: I think the fact that there has been an obvious shift in the process of recruiting is a step in the right direction. If Auburn can get these guys to buy in and commit to Harsin's vision, things will start getting pretty exciting in my opinion.

Which wide receiver leads Auburn in targets in 2022?

Sep 25, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) celebrates with receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) after scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

ZB: I'll say Shedrick Jackson. Experience and opportunity will win out.

LC: Man, I don't really know. There's a world where you can see some transfer come in and pick up the #1 reps, it's entirely possible it's a TE, but the most realist scenario is that each quarterback up for the job has a different "go-to" guy and so we can't answer the WR question until we answer the QB question.

LD: I’m going to say someone that isn’t on roster. I believe new receivers coach Ike Hilliard is going to pick someone up out of the transfer portal that will be a primary receiver in 2022. If I had to stick with the players on roster, I would say Shedrick Jackson.

MG: Malcolm Johnson. I really like his game and he started to come on some towards the end of last season. With so many guys opting to leave via the portal I could see Malcolm Johnson stepping up into a primary role in the pass offense.

GO: John Samuel-Shenker. The tight ends need to be used as much in the passing game as possible next year with the lack of depth at WR. Why not use your super senior TE that broke the record for receptions and yards last year?

TL: I'll go with Malcom Johnson Jr. here. The speedster needs to have an increased role this season after the departure of a few key guys in the receiver room.

Name an order at your favorite restaurant after a famous Auburn play/player.

Alabama wide receiver Caleb Sims (29) grabs for Auburn cornerback Chris Davis (11) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013. Ironbowl2013no2

ZB: I order "The Bruce" from Niffers all the time.

LC: There's a Bourbon Punch at Amsterdam Cafe that, from the list of the ingredients, doesn't sound like it should work out and then everything melds together at the very end to blow your socks off with a cacophony of flavor.

Let's call it the "Prayer at Jordan-Hare"

LD: It’s not my favorite restaurant, but it’s certainly up there… WNB Factory (Wings & Burger) should have a six-wing plate with some type of hot dry rub and call it “The Kick Six.”

MG: Newton Surprise. Speaks for itself.

GO: Ohh man, lemme go with the fast-food route here on the answer and name a box at Foosacklys the "Kick Six." Six tenders while also giving me the foo sauce named Chris and some ranch named Davis? Hmm sounds good and I might eat it 109 times.

TL: Give me a triple cheeseburger from BurgerFi and call it the Walker Kessler. You know. Because of the triple-doubles.

Winner of the Week

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08

ZB: Bryan Harsin. His outstanding hire of new wide receivers coach Ike Hillard is worthy of note.

LC: Transfer senior 1B Sonny "Thicc King" DiChiara. Currently batting .636 on the season (7-11) with 4 doubles, a home run, four RBIs, 3 walks, and one entertaining walk-up song. He's already #1 in the hearts of baseball fans and he's been here for four total games.

LD: Bryan Harsin. His staff additions are promising. Picking up Ike Hilliard was a huge win.

MG: This has to be Zep Jasper. Incredibly efficient performance against Ole Miss that really powered Auburn to a great win. Extra credit for shooting so well from beyond the arc. Zep gets the gold medal this week.

GO: Have we seen the breakout time and moment of the career of THE Jabari Smith? 31 against Vandy and 28 against Florida! un real performances and numbers from Smith and we hope to see him continue that as winner of the week

TL: My winner of the week is Bryan Harsin. Hiring Ike Hilliard for the receivers coach was an absolute slam dunk of a hire. The paintball gear also helped him some in my eyes.

Want your question answered? Send it in here!

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Alabama wide receiver Caleb Sims (29) grabs for Auburn cornerback Chris Davis (11) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013. Ironbowl2013no2
Football

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Tigers vs Vols Predictions

By
Trey Lee,
Zac Blackerby,
Lindsay Crosby,
Lance Dawe,
Mike Gittens and
Gray Oldenburg
2 minutes ago
Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.
Baseball

Auburn baseball turns their attention to Yale, which means turning the focus inward.

By Lindsay Crosby
1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn basketball clinging to No. 1 seed as SEC Tournament approaches

By Lance Dawe
19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers tight end Luke Deal (86) fights for yards against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Auga01
Football

A Look ahead to the Auburn TE room before Spring Practice

By Gray Oldenburg
22 hours ago
2232022 Zep Jasper (12) goes up for a shot_AuburnvsOleMiss_JT001630
Basketball

Zep Jasper helps awaken Auburn offense vs Ole Miss

By Mike Gittens
Feb 24, 2022
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) is stopped by Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) and Greg Newsome II (20) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ten of the best NFL receivers Ike Hilliard has coached

By Lance Dawe
Feb 24, 2022
Bryson Ware.
Baseball

Auburn baseball stays hot in home opener vs. Troy

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 23, 2022
Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) goes up for a layup as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn's 77-64 win over Ole Miss

By Lance Dawe
Feb 23, 2022