Three-star EDGE target Brenton Williams commits to the Auburn Tigers

Auburn keeps gaining commits, despite not having a head coach in place.

The Auburn defensive line was going to be a need for the 2023 season no matter who the head coach was for the season. The recruits seem to take note of that and have decided to keep committing to the team and not the coach or lack of one.

Brenton Williams, three-star EDGE out of Opelika, joins the four other DL prospects already committed.

Williams was previously committed to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleer, which he decided on in July. Since July, Williams has had an attention-grabbing senior season for the Opelika Bulldogs.

Williams' final offer list consisted of many Power Five schools, with Kansas, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, and Missouri just as a few. There is no doubt why Auburn and those other schools were after Williams, he stands at 6'4 and weighs 245 pounds.

Williams's frame and skillset make him a diamond in the rough for the 2023 recruiting class.

He is the 13th player to verbally commit to the Tigers.

