CBS Names Auburn Tigers’ Star WR A Dark Horse Heisman Candidate
The Auburn Tigers are coming off a 5-7 season. However, head coach Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff have done so well in recruiting the past few years that the team has been building excitement this offseason. There has been so much of it that CBS has star wide receiver Cam Coleman on the list as a potential Heisman hopeful at No. 25.
It is completely understandable why they would be excited by Coleman. He came out of high school as a five-star wide receiver and was the second-best recruit in Auburn Tigers’ recruiting history, only behind former defensive lineman Byron Cowart. Coleman has played exactly how the rankings have made him out to be. In just one season with the Tigers, the freshman made 37 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns over 11 games, according to Sports Reference. He averaged 54.4 yards per game.
While he did suffer from an average quarterback at best, he will get an upgrade this year with Jackson Arnold transferring in from Oklahoma. With Arnold coming to the Plains for a change in scenery, the Tigers offense has become a bit scarier and the hype around Jordan-Hare Stadium has risen.
With a proper quarterback, not only can Coleman have a better season, but he might be one of the country's best receivers, considering how dynamic he is. With receivers like Eric Singleton Jr. and Horatio Fields transferring in, opposing defenses will have a tough time covering all three of the wideouts, much less double-teaming any of them. We can certainly expect Coleman’s numbers to jump up in year two as he learns and gains experience playing in the SEC against the top defenses in the country.