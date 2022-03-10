Skip to main content

WATCH: Fans cheer for Auburn basketball in the reverse Tiger Walk tradition

Auburn fans sent off the Auburn basketball team off with a ton of support.

Auburn fans, like many college sports fans, have a ton of fun and exciting traditions specific to their school. 

Tiger fans have been arriving early for football gams for years to tailgate and take part in Tiger Walk to cheer on their team as they make their way into Jordan Hare Stadium to prepare for the day's big game. 

When Auburn teams leave campus to head to a venue away from Auburn, you'll see fans gather around the team busses to cheer on the team and the coaching staff to give them their final form of support before they travel away from Auburn in a Reverse TIger Walk. 

On Wednesday, Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team left Auburn to head to Tampa, Florida to play in the SEC Tournament. 

You can see the fans interacting with the coaches and players below. 

Auburn will be the top overall seed in the SEC Tournament. They will play Friday at 11:00 a.m. CT against the winner of the Florida and Texas A&M matchup from Thursday. 

Auburn won the SEC regular-season championship this past weekend after defeating South Carolina to clinch a one-game lead over Kentucky and Tennessee. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

General Football News

How Auburn performed in the NFL Scouting Combine

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

WATCH: Fans cheer for Auburn basketball in the reverse Tiger Walk tradition

By Zac Blackerby3 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
Basketball

Five keys for Auburn basketball in the SEC Tournament

By Lance Dawe2 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) tackles Arkansas State Red Wolves wide receiver Corey Rucker (7) following a reception during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football offers transfer wide receiver

By Zac Blackerby9 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: We learned more about Auburn football's quarterback battle

By Zac Blackerby10 hours ago
_DSC9997
Baseball

Auburn pitching has been vulnerable in the 1st inning

By Lindsay Crosby11 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Basketball

Bruce Pearl, Jabari Smith, and Walker Kessler receive SEC Men's Basketball Postseason Awards

By Lance DaweMar 8, 2022
Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14.
Podcasts

Podcast: A look at Auburn basketball in the SEC Tournament, who is Auburn football's starting offensive line?

By Zac BlackerbyMar 8, 2022
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

College basketball expert ranks Kentucky ahead of Auburn in latest rankings

By Zac BlackerbyMar 7, 2022