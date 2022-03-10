WATCH: Fans cheer for Auburn basketball in the reverse Tiger Walk tradition
Auburn fans, like many college sports fans, have a ton of fun and exciting traditions specific to their school.
Tiger fans have been arriving early for football gams for years to tailgate and take part in Tiger Walk to cheer on their team as they make their way into Jordan Hare Stadium to prepare for the day's big game.
When Auburn teams leave campus to head to a venue away from Auburn, you'll see fans gather around the team busses to cheer on the team and the coaching staff to give them their final form of support before they travel away from Auburn in a Reverse TIger Walk.
On Wednesday, Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team left Auburn to head to Tampa, Florida to play in the SEC Tournament.
You can see the fans interacting with the coaches and players below.
Auburn will be the top overall seed in the SEC Tournament. They will play Friday at 11:00 a.m. CT against the winner of the Florida and Texas A&M matchup from Thursday.
Auburn won the SEC regular-season championship this past weekend after defeating South Carolina to clinch a one-game lead over Kentucky and Tennessee.
