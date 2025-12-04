Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 14: Start Kyle Pitts Sr.
Was Tucker Kraft your starting fantasy football tight end? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five tight end streamers for Week 14!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers Week 14
Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Seahawks (46%): Pitts Sr. is tough to trust, as he’s scored in the single digits in four of his last five games. That fifth game came last week, however, and he put up 15.2 points against the Jets. If Drake London (knee) is unable to play again this week, Pitts Sr. should be a viable starter against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed 10 tight ends to beat them for 10-plus points over their 12 contests.
Dalton Schultz at Chiefs (28.1%): Schultz has been under the radar consistent for fantasy fans, scoring at least 11.1 points in four of his last five games. At a bad tight end position, you’ll take those kinds of numbers all day long. What’s more, Schultz has received at least eight targets in each of those four contests. He doesn’t have a great matchup against the Chiefs this week, but I’d still roll with him where he’s needed.
Dalton Kincaid vs. Bengals (17.7%): Kincaid hasn’t played in a few weeks due to a bum hamstring, so keep tabs on his status throughout the week. If he’s active, he’ll be a solid starter against a Bengals defense that’s been awful against tight ends … no defense has allowed more fantasy points to the position this season. If Kincaid can’t play, Dawson Knox would then become a less attractive but still viable pivot.
Brenton Strange vs. Colts (17.5%): Strange has looked great in his return to action, as he’s posted a combined 27.8 fantasy points in two games. He clearly has the trust of his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, and a matchup against the Colts makes him a nice option. Over the last eight weeks, Indianapolis has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. I like Strange as a top-12 tight end this weekend.
Darren Waller at Jets (4.2%): Waller didn’t post huge totals in his return to the field this week, but he did lead the Dolphins in receiving yards (47) in a win over the Saints. He had been a strong option earlier in the season before he got hurt, scoring a combined 46.7 points in three games. Waller has a decent matchup against the Jets, who have allowed a total of seven tight ends to beat them for at least 9.9 points.