Freeze Praises Deep Auburn LB Room
AUBURN, Ala.-- If there was one word to describe the Auburn Tigers this year, it’s deep.
Whether it’s the quarterback room, in which there are four players that were four-stars or higher, or the receiver room, which boasts top talent like Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton and Horatio Fields, the Tigers have multiple starter-quality players in each position group.
That being said, Auburn’s defense seems to be an underrated aspect of the team’s depth. Head coach Hugh Freeze Freeze said in Monday’s press conference that he was even struggling to tell the difference between the starters and backups.
“I don’t know the difference between the ones and twos,” Freeze said. “I really don’t. Matter of fact, they switch every day who goes out there first and who goes out there second. I don’t really notice much difference.”
Freeze had high praise for several of his linebackers, though he named Demarcus Riddick, Elijah Melendez, Bryce Deas, Xavier Atkins and Caleb Wheatland as his “interchangeable” starting rotation, although he specifically mentioned there's still work to be done, particularly with Deas, an incoming true freshman, and Atkins, a sophomore transfer from LSU.
“We need to slow [Deas and Atkins] down a little on their run fits. They’re so dang aggressive,” he said. “ Sometimes they can recover because they have quick twitch, but I know there was one really explosive run today, and I guarantee you he overplayed instead of staying in his gap.”
Thankfully, there’s veteran leadership in that room that will most certainly aid these new Tigers in their careers, particularly in the case of Riddick, who like Deas, also found himself starting his freshman year.
Overall, Auburn’s linebacker room is deep. You’d struggle to name another football program with five linebackers that are interchangeable, all playing at the same high level. It’s clear, especially with Deas and Atkins, that this room has something to prove, and they are willing to put it all on the line for their team and coach.
“Boy, with their effort and passion,” Freeze concluded, “I couldn’t be more pleased.”