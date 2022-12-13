Five reasons QB Grayson McCall could be perfect fit for the Auburn Tigers

Since Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal, it makes more and more sense why he would want to bring his talent to the Plains.

In his three years as a starter, McCall threw for 7,994 passing yards to go with 77 touchdowns. All this while maintaining a 70.4 completion percentage and only throwing eight interceptions.

McCall also rushed for 1,042 yards and 16 touchdowns in his time as the Chanticleers starting quarterback.

Let's take a look at five reasons why McCall would be an absolutely perfect fit with Hugh Freeze on the Plains.

He takes what it given to him © Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports McCall has a career completion percentage of 70.4%. Largely due in part to the lack of a deep, downfield route tree. He would take what was given to him. How McCall was used at Coastal Carolina is likely how Freeze would use him if he chose the Tigers. McCall creates long-sustaining drives that put points up on the board and keeps the defense well-rested, which is just how Coach Freeze likes to do things. He's a gritty runner © David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports McCall is not the fastest guy in the world, but he is quick enough to keep the defense honest. McCall ran a lot of option plays at Coastal Carolina and accumulated over 1,000 yards rushing, including over 500 in his breakout 2020 season. Perhaps we could see some of that if he chose the Tigers. McCall's ability to use his legs would work great in a Hugh Freeze system. He has great touch and accuracy © David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports The amount of touch and accuracy McCall possess is incredibly impressive. He can drop it over the linebacker's head or fit it between a safety and a corner. This is what makes him so deadly - and quite honestly what would make him so valuable to Auburn. The Tigers haven't had the greatest vertical passing attack for a few seasons because of inaccuracy from the QB position. McCall isn't the type of guy that will sling the ball 60 yards downfield. He's going to be precise within thirty yards of the line of scrimmage. This is the type of quarterback that defenses absolutely hate playing against. McCall uses play action perfectly © David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports McCall and the Chanticleers used a lot of play-action. This helped him find open receivers downfield or take off if nothing was there. Coach Freeze runs a lot of play-action, so this is another thing that wouldn't be a hard adjustment for McCall. When play action is used properly, it can be deadly, and the tandem of Freeze and McCall will make this work. He can make the downfield throws when called upon to do so AP Photo/Stew Milne I have been talking a lot about McCall keeping it relatively close to the line of scrimmage, but don't think for a second that he can't land a deep shot. McCall's accuracy ranges downfield as well, but Coastal Carolina didn't take advantage of it all that often. If McCall chooses Auburn, the deep balls will directly connect to the play action game. Coach Freeze would be able to use the rushing attack to create opportunities downfield. McCall at Auburn could be as perfect of a fit as possible, thanks to the many different skills he brings to the table. Here is a highlight tape that shows all five of the reason we previously discussed. © David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Jake Thorton as offensive line coach

ESPN analyst believes this transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

The best offensive linemen available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Wesley McGriff, returns for third stint with Tigers

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch