Auburn football looks to close its first regular season under head coach Alex Golesh, traveling across the state to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the annual Iron Bowl game.

Golesh’s first experience in the battle for the state comes with important implications for a bowl game, for program history and the College Football Playoff. Auburn has the chance to take down two top-6 opponents for the seventh time in program history, but it would be the first time it is done in away environments.

It’s also a matchup the program wants to be in the winning column of for the first time in a while. Auburn last beat Alabama in 2019 at home, and since then, the Crimson Tide have won six straight. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and his team also need a win to remain in the mix of the College Football Playoff.

Golesh has the chance to play spoiler.

“Our guys understand the challenge ahead,” he said. ‘It's certainly for our staff, our players and really our entire program. The ability to go finish is a huge, huge part of getting to the end of the season and finishing it the right way. Winning in November, finishing in November, and certainly this Iron Bowl game is a huge, huge deal to us.”

Auburn is coming off a win over Samford, 59-17, where many of the second-string players took the majority of snaps. It saw standout games from receivers Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod, who both finished with over 100 yards and at least a touchdown.

Like most of these SEC games, the Tigers will have to rely on quarterback Byrum Brown, who has been as steady as they’ve come behind center for the program. However, it’s going to be against an Alabama team that only allows 17.2 points per game this season, which is 15th-best.

“They’ve done a really, really good job of creating turnovers,” he said. ‘You could tell it’s emphasized. It’s certainly coached at a high level. We got our work cut out for us.”

However, if Auburn can play clean football, while getting some turnovers off of Alabama signal-caller Keelon Russell, there’s a chance the Tigers could be competitive throughout all 60 minutes. That will be the focus for Golesh, who will look to send off the program’s seniors with a statement win.

“So, big challenge for us, go on the road on a Saturday night in this league, in this game,” he said. “There's a lot of things that have to go right for us throughout the week to build up going into that game.”

Auburn Tigers (7-4, 4-4 SEC) vs. No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2, 6-2 SEC): Everything You Need to Know

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m. CT

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Watch: ABC and ESPN App

Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline Reporter: Laura Rutledge

Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe

Play-by-Play: Andy Burcham

Analyst: Jason Campbell

Sideline Reporter: Bret Eddins

Odds: Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite to beat Auburn on Saturday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 49.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Weather: The Iron Bowl is going to be a cold one for many. Kickoff is set to be around the low 50s, with the temperatures getting into the high 40s by the end of it. No rain is expected at Saban Field on Saturday.

Series History: Alabama leads the all-time series against its rival, 52-37-1. However, in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide only lead 8-7. Auburn hasn’t won on its rival’s field since the 2010 season.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!