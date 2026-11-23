Under head coach Hugh Freeze, Auburn focused on recruiting standout wide receivers, most notably with the "Freeze Four". Alex Golesh took a different approach in his first year in 2026, and it’s working even better.

After the Tigers’ victory over Samford last Saturday, the team saw tremendous performances from both Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod, both finishing with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. Just between the two of them, they’ve already outplayed the quartet of receivers Freeze brought in to help change the program.

Of course, those receivers, Cam Coleman, Bryce Cain, Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons, only combined for 1,344 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Just between Golesh’s transfer pickups, Singleton and Nimrod, they’ve combined for 1,382 yards and 15 touchdown receptions.

In 2025, the “Freeze Four” of Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson and Bryce Cain combined for 1,344 yards receiving and 7 TDs.



Before even playing in the Iron Bowl (or the second half against Samford), Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod have combined for 1,382 yards… — Caleb Jones (@CalebJonesAUC) November 21, 2026

Long story short, the process is working under Golesh in just his first season.

Singleton came with the former USF head coach from the Bulls after three seasons in Tampa. In just his first season in the SEC, he leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He picked up right where he left off with quarterback Byrum Brown, having the chemistry from their time over the last three seasons.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Norcross, Georgia, native had his best game as a Tiger in his final home game of the season, finishing with six receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

With Nimrod, he also came from the Bulls, but by way of the Tennessee Volunteers in his first three seasons. The fifth year adds 638 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, including a 63-yard catch-and-run from Brown in the win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Their experience from the 2025 season at USF helped them pick up right where they left off, leading to the successful season the two have had at Auburn in 2026.

“Amazing. I am just glad that I have a brother that I can like bond with and we go through some of same stuff, such as he messed up his leg, I messed up my ankle three years ago,” Singleton said. “We like bond different because we went through the same stuff.”

Fortunately, the fun isn’t over for Nimrod, Singleton and the Tigers, having to go to Tuscaloosa to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the annual Iron Bowl game. It’s a game that Auburn hasn’t been victorious in since the 2019 season. The Tigers haven’t won at Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2010.

However, it’s an Auburn team that took down No. 1 Georgia more than a month ago, and the three-game win streak has brought momentum to the team, especially out wide.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 central and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!