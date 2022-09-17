How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

The Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in what has become one of the biggest games on the week three slate in college football.

Auburn fans have had this game circled since the Tigers fell to Penn State 28-20 in Happy Valley a season ago.

How to watch the Auburn Tigers vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 2:30 pm CT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Auburn Tigers vs Penn State Nittany Lions Series History

Auburn is 1-2 all-time against Penn State. The first matchup in the history of the series was in the 1996 Outback Bowl. Penn State won 43-14 in Tampa, Florida.

Auburn won the next game of the series. it was a 13-9 victory in the 2003 Capital One Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Of course, the most recent matchup happened last season when the Nittany Lions defeated Auburn 28-20.

Auburn Daily stories on the matchup

Catch up on some of our stories covering the game this week between the Auburn Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Week Three

Five Reasons Auburn will beat Penn State

Five Reasons Auburn will lose to Penn State

Looking at Auburn's rushing attack

Scouting the Nittany Lions

Looking at the odds and lines

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch