Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

Here's how to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in what has become one of the biggest games on the week three slate in college football. 

Auburn fans have had this game circled since the Tigers fell to Penn State 28-20 in Happy Valley a season ago. 

How to watch the Auburn Tigers vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 2:30 pm CT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Auburn Tigers vs Penn State Nittany Lions Series History

Auburn is 1-2 all-time against Penn State. The first matchup in the history of the series was in the 1996 Outback Bowl. Penn State won 43-14 in Tampa, Florida. 

Auburn won the next game of the series. it was a 13-9 victory in the 2003 Capital One Bowl in Orlando, Florida. 

Of course, the most recent matchup happened last season when the Nittany Lions defeated Auburn 28-20. 

Auburn Daily stories on the matchup

Catch up on some of our stories covering the game this week between the Auburn Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. 

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Week Three

Five Reasons Auburn will beat Penn State

Five Reasons Auburn will lose to Penn State

Looking at Auburn's rushing attack

Scouting the Nittany Lions

Looking at the odds and lines

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin closes out the first Tiger Walk of the season prior to the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

By Zac Blackerby
Shedrick Jackson and John Samuel Shenker.
Football

Five reasons the Auburn Tigers beat Penn State

By Cooper Posey
Tank Bigsby carrying the football. John Samuel Shenker looking downfield.
Football

Speculating on Auburn's rushing attack vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: What is a Nittany Lion?

By Trey Lee
Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) holds the ball as Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) attempts to kick a field goal against the New England Patriots during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Three of college football

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn baseball's Karl Nonemaker
Baseball

College baseball expert recognizes Auburn assistant Karl Nonemaker

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

College baseball expert chimes in on Auburn's tough schedule

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions mascot in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Penn State

By Andrew Stefaniak